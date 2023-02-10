We tend to have the attitude of forgiving others for their trespasses against us (but we do not forget). We have a tendency to hold a grudge. We forget that when we hold a grudge, we are sinning—breaking the law of God.
The Commandments given by Christ to love God and our neighbor are not to be taken lightly. Jesus explained to us that all of the Old Testament Laws and all of the words of God spoken through the Prophets hung on these two Commandments. The Book of Leviticus explains the Ten Commandments in detail. Along with loving our neighbor comes not holding a grudge. “Thou shalt not hate thy brother in thine heart: thou shalt in any wise rebuke thy neighbour, and not suffer sin upon him. Thou shalt not avenge, nor bear any grudge against the children of thy people, but thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself: I am the LORD.” (Lev 19:17-18, KJV). God knew that it was man’s nature to hold grudges, and He reminded us that we are not to hold a grudge, because we are His and He is the Lord.
When King Saul was seeking to kill the future King David, David wrote a psalm. David did not hold grudges against his enemies (one of the reasons why he was a man after God’s own heart). David knew that what King Saul was doing was against God; however, he felt that only those who were being disobedient to God would hold a grudge. “Let them wander up and down for meat, and grudge if they be not satisfied. But I will sing of thy power; yea, I will sing aloud of thy mercy in the morning: for thou hast been my defence and refuge in the day of my trouble. Unto thee, O my strength, will I sing: for God is my defence, and the God of my mercy.” (Psa 59:15-17). King Saul could hold a grudge if he wanted to, but David would praise God and continue to place all of his faith in God—the God of mercy. How much happier would we be if we would just let go all of our past hurts and grudges—if we would just be obedient to God and turn it over to Him?
James teaches us to be patient with other people’s faults, not to hold grudges, because Christ is going to return. “Be patient therefore, brethren, unto the coming of the Lord. Behold, the husbandman waiteth for the precious fruit of the earth, and hath long patience for it, until he receive the early and latter rain. Be ye also patient; stablish your hearts: for the coming of the Lord draweth nigh. Grudge not one against another, brethren, lest ye be condemned: behold, the judge standeth before the door.” (James 5:7-9). We are reminded that Jesus is the great Husbandman and He is so patient with us. He expects us to be patient with others as well—Quick to forgive and to not hold a grudge. How would we feel if God forgave our sins, but held a grudge against us?
The Apostle Peter teaches that we are to be charitable to one another; that we are to be hospitable without grudging it. Who wants the gift of a smile, a hug, or a visit from someone who resents it? Or who would want someone to do something for us and then find out that they complained about it afterward? That is why Peter says that “above all” we are to be charitable, hospitable, and without grudging. “And above all things have fervent charity among yourselves: for charity shall cover the multitude of sins. Use hospitality one to another without grudging. As every man hath received the gift, even so minister the same one to another, as good stewards of the manifold grace of God.” (I Peter 4:8-10). And let us remember that Peter said “fervent charity;” which means we are to be zealous and optimistic about being charitable and hospitable—without grudging it.
