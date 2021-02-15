No one likes to be rebuked and told they are wrong. But it is one of those things in life that we are commanded to do and to accept. We are not to hold grudges. We are to be upfront with others about our feelings, especially when they have wronged us. “Thou shalt not hate thy brother in thine heart: thou shalt in any wise rebuke thy neighbour, and not suffer sin upon him. Thou shalt not avenge, nor bear any grudge against the children of thy people, but thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself: I am the LORD.” (Leviticus 19:17-18, KJV).
We all know of the great wisdom of King Solomon, and his father David was a wise man too; so wise he replaced King Saul, “And when he had removed him, he raised up unto them David to be their king; to whom also he gave testimony, and said, I have found David the son of Jesse, a man after mine own heart, which shall fulfil all my will.” (Acts 13:22). Now David was certainly not perfect; but he loved God above everything and everyone. One day when David was going out into battle and conquering per the Lord’s commands, he came across a man named Shimei (the son of Gera). Shimei came up to King David and cursed him. Now David’s men did not take too kindly to their King being publicly insulted and spoken to in such a manner, so of course, they wanted to kill the man, but David did not seek revenge in this way, even though it was his right as God’s anointed King. “Then said Abishai the son of Zeruiah unto the king, Why should this dead dog curse my lord the king? let me go over, I pray thee, and take off his head. And the king said, What have I to do with you, ye sons of Zeruiah? so let him curse, because the LORD hath said unto him, Curse David. Who shall then say, Wherefore hast thou done so? And David said to Abishai, and to all his servants, Behold, my son, which came forth of my bowels, seeketh my life: how much more now may this Benjamite do it? let him alone, and let him curse; for the LORD hath bidden him. It may be that the LORD will look on mine affliction, and that the LORD will requite me good for his cursing this day. “(II Sam 16:9-12).
What a wonderful example of patience. Do we hold our peace when we are wrongfully insulted and even cursed? Or do we follow David’s example and pray the Lord will look upon this affliction and return the cursing for good on us? Like David, we may be in the Lord’s will and while being obedient to Him, we may still be cursed or persecuted. We should still trust in the Lord, not take matters into our own hands.
Jesus said, “Take heed to yourselves: If thy brother trespass against thee, rebuke him; and if he repent, forgive him.” (Luke 17:3). He does not mean for us to go around cursing people, but rather to go to them and tell them if they have offended us—not go around telling everyone but them. If fellow Christians hurt us and we go to them and tell them in an humble loving way of what they have done, most often, their love for the Lord will shine in their eyes (and their love for us), and we can easily make peace in His Name.
Sometimes we are rebuked without cause; but let us remember. “For it is God which worketh in you both to will and to do of his good pleasure. Do all things without murmurings and disputings: That ye may be blameless and harmless, the sons of God, without rebuke, in the midst of a crooked and perverse nation, among whom ye shine as lights in the world.” (Phil 2:13-15). Because, sometimes it is God using someone to rebuke us. “As many as I love, I rebuke and chasten: be zealous therefore, and repent. Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me. To him that overcometh will I grant to sit with me in my throne, even as I also overcame, and am set down with my Father in his throne.” (Rev 3:19-21). The rewards for quick repentance and righteous living are endless and eternal.
