God worked to create the heavens, the earth, and all things therein; then He took a day off. “And on the seventh day God ended his work which he had made; and he rested on the seventh day from all his work which he had made. And God blessed the seventh day, and sanctified it: because that in it he had rested from all his work which God created and made.” (Genesis 2:2-3, KJV).
We are also expected to work. We work at a job (usually five days a week), and then we tend to our yards and houses, and then we take a day off to rest. “Six days shalt thou labour, and do all thy work: But the seventh day is the sabbath of the Lord thy God: in it thou shalt not do any work, thou, nor thy son, nor thy daughter, thy manservant, nor thy maidservant, nor thy cattle, nor thy stranger that is within thy gates.” (Exodus 20:9-10).
We tend to think that God’s work ended when He rested on the seventh day, but this is not so. He continued to work. He worked to create the tablets of stone with the Ten Commandments on them.
“And the tables were the work of God, and the writing was the writing of God, graven upon the tables.” (Exodus 32:16).
He continued to work throughout the Old Testament, protecting His people, leading them, guiding them, and chastening them when necessary. David rejoiced at the work of the Lord. “For thou, Lord, hast made me glad through thy work: I will triumph in the works of thy hands. O Lord, how great are thy works! and thy thoughts are very deep. A brutish man knoweth not; neither doth a fool understand this.” (Psa 92:4-6).
The proverbs remind us that we are certainly no better than anyone else (especially as God’s children), we are to work.“He also that is slothful in his work is brother to him that is a great waster.” (Prov 18:9). Children are expected to have chores, in order that they will learn the true work ethic. “Even a child is known by his doings, whether his work be pure, and whether it be right.” (Prov 20:11).
The preacher (the son of David) ends his words with a clear and concise summary. “Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man. For God shall bring every work into judgment, with every secret thing, whether it be good, or whether it be evil.” (Ecc 12:13-14).
Jesus came and did much work while He was on the earth. He performed countless miracles; He listened attentively to questions and challenges; He taught the people during the day and spent His evenings in prayer; and He expects us to work for the good, not the evil. “Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works? And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity.” (Matthew 7:22-23).
Jesus also reminds us that we are to complete our promises to Him regarding work that we intend to do. “But what think ye? A certain man had two sons; and he came to the first, and said, Son, go work today in my vineyard. He answered and said, I will not: but afterward he repented, and went. And he came to the second, and said likewise. And he answered and said, I go, sir: and went not. Whether of them twain did the will of his father? They say unto him, The first. Jesus saith unto them, Verily I say unto you, That the publicans and the harlots go into the kingdom of God before you.” (Matt 21:28-31).
If we ever question whether or not Jesus considered His life here on Earth to be work or play, we can look to His own words. “But Jesus answered them, My Father worketh hitherto, and I work.” (John 5:17). Paul says that we should continue to improve ourselves and our talents. “But let every man prove his own work, and then shall he have rejoicing in himself alone, and not in another.” (Galatians 6:4).
Furthermore, we are to be at the task at hand (not talking all the time and hindering others from getting their jobs done), basically saying to hush up and get back to work. “And that ye study to be quiet, and to do your own business, and to work with your own hands, as we commanded you; That ye may walk honestly toward them that are without, and that ye may have lack of nothing.” (I Thess 4:11-12). Paul never meant for Christians (whether pastors or congregants) to lie about in a life of leisure — being served rather than being servants. “For even when we were with you, this we commanded you, that if any would not work, neither should he eat.” (II Thess 3:10).
Let us not grow weary when we don’t see immediate fruits from our labors. God’s timing is completely perfect, and He is working with us. “For God is not unrighteous to forget your work and labour of love, which ye have shown toward his name, in that ye have ministered to the saints, and do minister. And we desire that every one of you do show the same diligence to the full assurance of hope unto the end: That ye be not slothful, but followers of them who through faith and patience inherit the promises.” (Hebrews 6:10-12). Most often we receive a double-portion for our work. We get to see God’s workings around us; we get paid for our labors; and we have a future portion to look forward to in Heaven.
Jesus said, “And, behold, I come quickly; and my reward is with me, to give every man according as his work shall be.” (Rev 22:12)
