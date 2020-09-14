In “the words of the Preacher, the son of David, king in Jerusalem,” King Solomon wrote the book of Ecclesiastes, a wonderful reflection for this time of the year. (Ecc 1:1, KJV).
Once in a while, we should look back over the events of the past year(s) and reflect on the good and the bad things that have occurred, both in our lives and in the lives of others. Solomon said, “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted; A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up; A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance; A time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing; A time to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away; A time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak; A time to love, and a time to hate; a time of war, and a time of peace.” (Ecc 3:1-8).
It is so comforting to know that God has everything under control; that He purposed the seasons of the earth; and that He also purposed the seasons of our lives. We know that just as surely as we were born, that we will die. We know that every crop needs to be harvested. We know that the Lord gives and He takes away, and that there are times that we should keep silent, as well as times that we should speak up. How refreshing to know that it is meant for us to enjoy our harvests, to enjoy our days off from work, our holidays, and our special seasons. There are also times for war and times for peace. We now have times of venturing out and times of staying home.
In all of his great wisdom, Solomon also addresses our purpose on this earth. We are to work.
“What profit hath he that worketh in that wherein he laboureth? I have seen the travail, which God hath given to the sons of men to be exercised in it.” (Ecc 3:9-10).
We are also to acknowledge that everything God made is beautiful.
“He hath made every thing beautiful in his time: also he hath set the world in their heart, so that no man can find out the work that God maketh from the beginning to the end.” (Ecc 3:11).
Mankind is not good in and of himself, but to enjoy his work and his accomplishments (while giving all the glory to God) is the reality of God’s gifts to us.
“I know that there is no good in them, but for a man to rejoice, and to do good in his life. And also that every man should eat and drink, and enjoy the good of all his labour, it is the gift of God.” (Ecc 3:12-13).
Whatever happens, to realize that God is in charge and we should fear His wrath, is knowledge. All that God created is for His own glory — forever, and for the betterment of His people.
“I know that, whatsoever God doeth, it shall be for ever: nothing can be put to it, nor anything taken from it: and God doeth it, that men should fear before him.” (Ecc 3:14).
Solomon concluded this book with this charge, “Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep His commandments; for this is the whole duty of man. For God shall bring every work into judgment, with every secret thing, whether it be good, or whether it be evil.” (Ecc 12: 13-14).
Rejoice for the blessings of this year and also rejoice in the hardships, knowing that God Himself knows your every need. He hears the prayers of your heart, and is always faithful to us, His believers.
We are so bountifully blessed to live in America, in our state, and in our county. Let us thank Him in unison and pray for our land!
