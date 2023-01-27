Jesus gave us instructions to love God first, and to love our neighbors as ourselves. He gave us the story of the Good Samaritan in order to give an example of who our neighbors are. Then, to drive home the point, He told us what would happen when He separates the sheep from the goats (those who love Him from those who don’t).
“When the Son of man shall come in his glory, and all the holy angels with him, then shall he sit upon the throne of his glory: And before him shall be gathered all nations: and he shall separate them one from another, as a shepherd divideth his sheep from the goats: And he shall set the sheep on his right hand, but the goats on the left.
Then shall the King say unto them on his right hand, Come, ye blessed of my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world: For I was an hungered, and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me in: Naked, and ye clothed me: I was sick, and ye visited me: I was in prison, and ye came unto me.” (Matt 25:31-36, KJV).
Even this scenario had to be explained to the people, and still today we have to remind ourselves what it means. We can get caught up in our routine of “living uprightly” by going to church and studying God’s Word that we “think” we are doing good; however, we are neglecting to do the things He told us to do. We start feeling a distance between ourselves and the Lord, and we look around and ask the same things that Christ’s audience asked. “Then shall the righteous answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee an hungered, and fed thee? or thirsty, and gave thee drink? When saw we thee a stranger, and took thee in? or naked, and clothed thee? Or when saw we thee sick, or in prison, and came unto thee?” (Matt 25:37-39). Especially this year, when we are making new plans to get out and do, we need to remember that the Lord has expectations for us.
Let us never forget how best to please our Master, “And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me. Then shall he say also unto them on the left hand, Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels: For I was an hungered, and ye gave me no meat; I was thirsty, and ye gave me no drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me not in: naked, and ye clothed me not: sick, and in prison, and ye visited me not. Then shall they also answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee an hungered, or athirst, or a stranger, or naked, or sick, or in prison, and did not minister unto thee? Then shall he answer them, saying, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye did it not to one of the least of these, ye did it not to me.” (Matt 25:40-45). Let us act like the sheep we are to be for our Shepherd.
Whom are we feeding this year that is truly hungry? Are we helping a family have a full meal? Christ did not say to only feed those who are upright and of good character. If someone is hungry, we are not to judge; we are to feed.
Where are we providing water for the thirsty? Christ is the living water and providing a Bible and a witness can lead to salvation in Him. Provide not only water for the thirsty in body, but everlasting water in the Word of God to the thirsty of soul.
Let us clean out our closets and give to clothe others, and go buy them a new outfit too! There are plenty of organizations that are set up to provide shelter for the downtrodden and homeless, and we need to support them with our time and our money, because their work does not free us of our responsibilities.
If you don’t know anyone who is sick, just drop by the hospital and nursing homes, and spread a bit of cheer. Put a smile on a prisoners face this year. Jesus did not tell us to research and judge whether or not a prisoner was worthy of a gift or a visit, He just said do it. Because let us not forget that parts of our own Holy Word was written down by God-inspired, Holy-divined, prisoners.
