While many of us are already familiar with David’s 23rd Psalm; others are less frequently remembered, even though they are just as touching to the heart. Psalm 138 has a wonderful message and is a prayer of glorifying God. David begins the psalm by promising to praise God with all his heart. Then he adds that he will sing to God before the gods (meaning that he will praise and sing to the True Living God in front of those who worship foreign gods and idols). “A Psalm of David. I will praise thee with my whole heart: before the gods will I sing praise unto thee. I will worship toward thy holy temple, and praise thy name for thy lovingkindness and for thy truth: for thou hast magnified thy word above all thy name.” (Psa 138:1-2, KJV).
With all that David has been through, he has not become haughty and forgotten who his deliverer is. “In the day when I cried thou answeredst me, and strengthenedst me with strength in my soul.” (Psa 138:3). Like us, he knows that one day every knee shall bow and acknowledge Christ as King, “All the kings of the earth shall praise thee, O LORD, when they hear the words of thy mouth. Yea, they shall sing in the ways of the LORD: for great is the glory of the LORD.” (Psa 138:4-5).
He points out that God is the highest of authority, yet He notices the humble (and hears their prayers), and He rejects the haughty. “Though the LORD be high, yet hath he respect unto the lowly: but the proud he knoweth afar off.” Reminiscent of walking through the valley of death in his 23rd Psalm, David prays and sings the Lord’s praises about how He helps us in the midst of our troubles. God’s hand is able to rescue us in any situation—from any enemy. “Though I walk in the midst of trouble, thou wilt revive me: thou shalt stretch forth thine hand against the wrath of mine enemies, and thy right hand shall save me.” (Psa 138:7).
Most importantly (in this psalm,) and most personally for each of us to remember is the last verse—that God cares about each and every one of our needs. God is daily teaching us, instructing us, correcting us, and helping us to be what He created us to be. “The LORD will perfect that which concerneth me: thy mercy, O LORD, endureth for ever: forsake not the works of thine own hands.” (Psa 138:8). The Creator God who endures forever will never forsake us; we are part of His kingdom; and He will perfect (bring to fruition) not only the work of our hands, but all of the work that He Himself has put into us is never in vain, and the purpose He set forth for our lives will come! All the things we have done for His Name Sake, all the things we have done to bring honor to His Name, He will make fruitful. We are His own people, and He has not forgotten us nor forsaken us. We have no idea sometimes what He is doing “behind the scenes,” yet we can rest assured that “the Lord will perfect that which concerneth me” and you.
