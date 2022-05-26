In the Old Testament, God spoke to His prophets and gave them the words to proclaim to His people. Sometimes it was a promise of good things to come, and at other times, it was a dire warning of destruction because of their evil ways. This latter was the reason He commanded Jonah to speak to the people of Nineveh. “Now the word of the LORD came unto Jonah the son of Amittai, saying, Arise, go to Nineveh, that great city, and cry against it; for their wickedness is come up before me. But Jonah rose up to flee unto Tarshish from the presence of the LORD, and went down to Joppa; and he found a ship going to Tarshish: so he paid the fare thereof, and went down into it, to go with them unto Tarshish from the presence of the LORD.” (Jonah 1:1-3, KJV). Jonah didn’t want to go to Nineveh and preach to the people, so he purchased a ticket to ride on a ship to another town—Tarshish. This angered the Lord, and He sent a strong violent storm on the sea. The men on the boat were in great fear of losing their lives, so they cast lots to see who on the ship had angered God, and the lot fell to Jonah. They asked Jonah what they could do to get God to calm the seas. “And he said unto them, Take me up, and cast me forth into the sea; so shall the sea be calm unto you: for I know that for my sake this great tempest is upon you. Nevertheless the men rowed hard to bring it to the land; but they could not: for the sea wrought, and was tempestuous against them. Wherefore they cried unto the LORD, and said, We beseech thee, O LORD, we beseech thee, let us not perish for this man's life, and lay not upon us innocent blood: for thou, O LORD, hast done as it pleased thee. So they took up Jonah, and cast him forth into the sea: and the sea ceased from her raging. Then the men feared the LORD exceedingly, and offered a sacrifice unto the LORD, and made vows.” (Jonah 1:12-16).
God calmed the sea for the men, but He was not so lenient with Jonah. “Now the LORD had prepared a great fish to swallow up Jonah. And Jonah was in the belly of the fish three days and three nights. Then Jonah prayed unto the LORD his God out of the fish's belly, And said, I cried by reason of mine affliction unto the LORD, and he heard me; out of the belly of hell cried I, and thou heardest my voice.” (Jonah 1:17-2:2). God heard Jonah’s plea and provided salvation. “And the LORD spake unto the fish, and it vomited out Jonah upon the dry land. And the word of the LORD came unto Jonah the second time, saying, Arise, go unto Nineveh, that great city, and preach unto it the preaching that I bid thee. So Jonah arose, and went unto Nineveh, according to the word of the LORD. Now Nineveh was an exceeding great city of three days' journey.” (Jonah 2:10-3:3).
After being rescued by the Lord, Jonah became obedient and followed God’s command to go and preach to the city of Nineveh. The people of Nineveh believed what Jonah told them, and they repented immediately. “And Jonah began to enter into the city a day's journey, and he cried, and said, Yet forty days, and Nineveh shall be overthrown. So the people of Nineveh believed God, and proclaimed a fast, and put on sackcloth, from the greatest of them even to the least of them.” (Jonah 3:4-5). The repentance of the people was pleasing to God, so He granted them mercy (like He did with Jonah). “And God saw their works, that they turned from their evil way; and God repented of the evil, that he had said that he would do unto them; and he did it not. But it displeased Jonah exceedingly, and he was very angry.” (Jonah 3:10-4:1).This made Jonah so very angry, he prayed that God would just let him die, and he went out on a hillside God made a gourd (plant) to grow and provide shade for Jonah to help him in his grief, and this made Jonah happy. overlooking the city, plopped down, and proceeded to pout. The next day, God sent a worm to come and eat the gourd, and this made Jonah angry again. “And it came to pass, when the sun did arise, that God prepared a vehement east wind; and the sun beat upon the head of Jonah, that he fainted, and wished in himself to die, and said, It is better for me to die than to live. And God said to Jonah, Doest thou well to be angry for the gourd? And he said, I do well to be angry, even unto death. Then said the LORD, Thou hast had pity on the gourd, for the which thou hast not laboured, neither madest it grow; which came up in a night, and perished in a night: And should not I spare Nineveh, that great city, wherein are more than sixscore thousand persons that cannot discern between their right hand and their left hand; and also much cattle?” (Jonah 4:8-11). Can you even imagine being so angry you’d rather be dead?
Even when we are petty and childish and extremely selfish, God loves us and has patience with us. It is so easy to look around at the evil in this world and want God’s justice to prevail immediately. However, God knows who will come to accept Him at a later time. He knows who will repent and change their evil ways. We are forgiven for so much because of the sacrifice that Jesus made for our sins; let us be unselfish and remember that Jesus sacrificed even His life for the sins of others.
Let us be quick to be obedient in telling the Truths of God and when we see repentance, remember quickly that God is always right when He provides leniency.
