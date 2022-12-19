The Old Testament tells of God’s promise that He would give us a sign of His love. “Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel. Butter and honey shall he eat, that he may know to refuse the evil, and choose the good.” (Isaiah 7:14-15, KJV).
In the New Testament, there was a man and woman engaged to be married; Joseph (a just man) and Mary (a virgin). When the time had come for God to reveal His plans to humans, He sent an angel to Joseph in a dream to explain what would happen, “Now the birth of Jesus Christ was on this wise: When as his mother Mary was espoused to Joseph, before they came together, she was found with child of the Holy Ghost. Then Joseph her husband, being a just man, and not willing to make her a public example, was minded to put her away privily. But while he thought on these things, behold, the angel of the Lord appeared unto him in a dream, saying, Joseph, thou son of David, fear not to take unto thee Mary thy wife:for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Ghost. And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name Jesus:for he shall save his people from their sins. Now all this was done, that it might be fulfilled which was spoken of the Lord by the prophet, saying, Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us. Then Joseph being raised from sleep did as the angel of the Lord had bidden him, and took unto him his wife: And knew her not till she had brought forth her firstborn son:and he called his name Jesus.” (Matt 1:18-25). Then, Mary was told of the plan by the angel Gabriel. “And the angel came in unto her, and said, Hail, thou that art highly favoured, the Lord is with thee: blessed art thou among women. And when she saw him, she was troubled at his saying, and cast in her mind what manner of salutation this should be. And the angel said unto her, Fear not, Mary: for thou hast found favour with God. And, behold, thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shalt call his name Jesus. He shall be great, and shall be called the Son of the Highest: and the Lord God shall give unto him the throne of his father David: And he shall reign over the house of Jacob for ever; and of his kingdom there shall be no end. Then said Mary unto the angel, How shall this be, seeing I know not a man? And the angel answered and said unto her, The Holy Ghost shall come upon thee, and the power of the Highest shall overshadow thee: therefore also that holy thing which shall be born of thee shall be called the Son of God.” (Luke 1:28-35).
Despite public mockery, Joseph married Mary, and they went to Bethlehem to register for the government census declared in the land. It was the busiest time in many years so there were no rooms left in the town. The unnamed innkeeper took compassion on the young couple and allowed them to bed down for the night in a stable—knowing they would be warm and dry, just as his animals were.
During this time, the evil King Herod found out that God was going to send a great King to be born, so he sent the wise men out to find the baby (so he could have him killed). But who would think that a wise man would go against God’s plans? King Herod was defeated in his plans against God. “And when they were come into the house, they saw the young child with Mary his mother, and fell down, and worshipped him: and when they had opened their treasures, they presented unto him gifts; gold, and frankincense, and myrrh. And being warned of God in a dream that they should not return to Herod, they departed into their own country another way.” (Matt 2:11-12).
Far away, some shepherds were guarding their sheep, as they herded them to the choicest and best grass to eat; and just as the sheep started to bed down for the night and the stars began to shine in the sky—angels appeared in the clear night sky and rejoiced as the Savior was born (maybe at the same moment that Jesus breathed His first breath and cried the beautiful first baby cry). The sky was filled with the glorious sight of angels singing and swaying with excitement and joy, because the time had come for the Christ child to be born—Christmas was here at last! The shepherds hurriedly followed the star in order to see the child. “And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men. And it came to pass, as the angels were gone away from them into heaven, the shepherds said one to another, Let us now go even unto Bethlehem, and see this thing which is come to pass, which the Lord hath made known unto us. And they came with haste, and found Mary, and Joseph, and the babe lying in a manger.” (Luke 2:8-16).
The shepherds immediately went to see this great event, and one can assume that their sheep followed them wherever they went since they always followed their shepherd, and we assume that the stable where Jesus lay had other livestock as well, which is why our manger scenes always depict animals gazing with amazement. “And when they had seen it, they made known abroad the saying which was told them concerning this child. And all they that heard it wondered at those things which were told them by the shepherds. But Mary kept all these things, and pondered them in her heart. And the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things that they had heard and seen, as it was told unto them.” (Luke 2:17-20). Just as the shepherds went out praising God and telling of His miracles, so should we.
Without the virgin birth of Christ, we would not have His sinless life, His crucifixion on the Cross, and His Resurrection to be our Savior. Without His birth, we would not have Salvation and eternal life with Him who said, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.” (John 3:16-17).
This Christmas, give the greatest gift of all, tell others about Jesus!
