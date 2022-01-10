Since snow is on everyone’s mind, this might be an appropriate time to explore it’s usage in the Bible. We find snow in the Bible 24 times: 3 times describing the white appearance of leprosy. (Ex 4:6; Num 12:10; and 2 Ki 5:27). II Samuel 23:20 describes how Benaiah, the son of Johoiada slew a lion in the time of snow. In Job, we find the most references: glorifying God who speaks it to snow, how the streams look black because of the ice (hiding the snow), cleansing himself in snow water, and how heat consumes the snow waters. Finally, in chapter 38, verse 22, God asks Job if he has found the treasures of the snow, making us wonder if we have. Do you see the amazing grace of God when it snows? He hides the dirt of the world and blankets it completely in the purity, whiteness, and silence of the snow. A few days later we see how our movements on the snow are like walking around in sin—dirt rises up and is starkly prominent for all who pass by.
In Psalms 51, David asks God to cleanse him, so he will be whiter than snow and describes how God’s judgment makes everything white as snow again. He goes on to glorify God in giving snow just like He makes the wool to grow. In the rejoicing and praise of God in Psalm 148, we know that, “fire, hail; snow, and vapour; stormy wind fulfilling his word.” (Psa 148:8, KJV). His word creates all of our weather.
The wisdom of Proverbs states that we find refreshment in snow; we find in Prov 26:1 that honor to fools is like snow in the summer; and in Prov 31:21 we learn that a virtuous woman is not afraid of snow, because she knows it provides a unique time for family in the safe home God has provided. The prophet Isaiah reminds us that if we are obedient to God, our crimson sins become white as snow, “Come now, and let us reason together, saith the LORD: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.” (Isa 1:18). Snow comes from heaven and waters the earth to bring forth and bud. “For as the rain cometh down, and the snow from heaven, and returneth not thither, but watereth the earth, and maketh it bring forth and bud, that it may give seed to the sower, and bread to the eater.” (Isa 55:10). Jeremiah says that turning from God is like leaving the beautiful snow of Lebanon and the purity of snow becomes black as coal. Daniel beheld the Ancient of Days with garments white as snow, in chapter 7.
When the Angel of the Lord descended to Mary at Jesus’ tomb, he was in raiment white as snow. “His countenance was like lightning, and his raiment white as snow.” (Matt 28:3). Our Lord Jesus was transfigured in front of the Apostles Peter, James, and John, and His raiment became white as snow—whiter than any manmade white on earth. “And his raiment became shining, exceeding white as snow; so as no fuller on earth can white them.” (Mark 9:3). The last mention of snow in Scripture comes in the Book of Revelation, again describing the Son of Man, whose hair is as white as snow. “His head and his hairs were white like wool, as white as snow; and his eyes were as a flame of fire.” (Rev 1:13).
In modern day, we have the foreknowledge of snow with weather forecasters and scanners at hand. Use this knowledge to glorify God. Sit at the window before it snows and point out the dirtiest and ugliest things you see. When the snow starts falling, remind yourself that it comes from God, and think about how He covers our sins (like those dirty and ugly things) and gives us His refreshment of purity—making our dirty sins also become white as snow. See the treasures of snow as in relation to God, who takes us and molds us into something enjoyable to Himself. Through Christ Jesus, our sins become white as snow and we are beautiful to Him.
