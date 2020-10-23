In the Old Testament, God spoke of the coming Salvation of believers, “For thus saith the LORD that created the heavens; God himself that formed the earth and made it; he hath established it, he created it not in vain, he formed it to be inhabited: I am the LORD; and there is none else. I have not spoken in secret, in a dark place of the earth: I said not unto the seed of Jacob, Seek ye me in vain: I the LORD speak righteousness, I declare things that are right.” (Isa 45:18-19, KJV).
Having spoken and reassured us that His words are true and right, and cannot be wrong, He went on to call us to Him. He reminded us that those who worship graven images are doing so in vain; those gods cannot save us, or anyone else, from His judgment.
“Assemble yourselves and come; draw near together, ye that are escaped of the nations: they have no knowledge that set up the wood of their graven image, and pray unto a god that cannot save.” (Isa 45:20).
He said that the Savior is coming—the only One by which we can be saved.
“Tell ye, and bring them near; yea, let them take counsel together: who hath declared this from ancient time? who hath told it from that time? have not I the LORD? and there is no God else beside me; a just God and a Saviour; there is none beside me. Look unto me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the earth: for I am God, and there is none else. I have sworn by myself, the word is gone out of my mouth in righteousness, and shall not return, That unto me every knee shall bow, every tongue shall swear. Surely, shall one say, in the LORD have I righteousness and strength: even to him shall men come; and all that are incensed against him shall be ashamed.” (Isa 45:21-24).
All who try to come to God by another pathway than through Jesus Christ will certainly be ashamed and cast out on judgment day, for there is only one way to Heaven—through Christ.
Jesus Christ (the Only Begotten Son of God) confirmed the Father’s words, “Jesus cried and said, He that believeth on me, believeth not on me, but on him that sent me. And he that seeth me seeth him that sent me. I am come a light into the world, that whosoever believeth on me should not abide in darkness. And if any man hear my words, and believe not, I judge him not: for I came not to judge the world, but to save the world. He that rejecteth me, and receiveth not my words, hath one that judgeth him: the word that I have spoken, the same shall judge him in the last day. For I have not spoken of myself; but the Father which sent me, he gave me a commandment, what I should say, and what I should speak. And I know that his commandment is life everlasting: whatsoever I speak therefore, even as the Father said unto me, so I speak.” (John 44-50).
Jesus wants us to understand that He alone is the way to the Father; He and the Father are one; and we can’t have one without the other. That is why He said, “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” (John 14:6).
When the good disciple Judas (not Judas Iscariot) asked Jesus why He showed Himself to them and not to unbelievers, Jesus responded plainly, “Judas saith unto him, not Iscariot, Lord, how is it that thou wilt manifest thyself unto us, and not unto the world? Jesus answered and said unto him, If a man love me, he will keep my words: and my Father will love him, and we will come unto him, and make our abode with him. He that loveth me not keepeth not my sayings: and the word which ye hear is not mine, but the Father's which sent me. These things have I spoken unto you, being yet present with you. But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you. Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid. Ye have heard how I said unto you, I go away, and come again unto you. If ye loved me, ye would rejoice, because I said, I go unto the Father: for my Father is greater than I.” (John 14:22-28).
Never once did Jesus make Himself out to be greater than God the Father; He spoke the Truth, that He is the Only Way to the Father.
Paul reminds us that what God spoke through Isaiah was the truth, “For it is written, As I live, saith the Lord, every knee shall bow to me, and every tongue shall confess to God. So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God.” (Rom 14:11-12).
Peter declared plainly and boldly that there is no other name but Christ whereby we can be saved.
“Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.” (Acts 4:12).
Believing that God created the heavens and the earth is correct and true, but we must also believe that He sent His only begotten Son, Christ Jesus, to become a sacrifice for our sins, that all who believe in Him have access and reconciliation with the Father God. Jesus was with the Father in the creation, came to earth to save us through forgiveness of sin, and sits at the right hand of the Father—until He returns. He says in the last book of the Bible, “I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, the first and the last.” (Rev 22:13).
Every knee will bow and confess that Jesus Christ is the Son of God (either before or after death). Confessing Him now means eternal life with Him; confessing Him after death is too late to be with Him and the Father God. Not accepting Him means forever cast out from God and into the lake of fire.
