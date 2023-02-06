We tend to notice and remember all of the healing that Jesus did, and we remember His wonderful parables and words of wisdom. We also get to see a glimpse of His quick judgment and how it will truly be, when He returns to judge each of us.
There are two accounts of the episode with the barren fig tree, when Jesus was hungry; one in Matthew and one in Mark. Both end with Jesus encouraging us to have faith. “Now in the morning as he returned into the city, he hungered. And when he saw a fig tree in the way, he came to it, and found nothing thereon, but leaves only, and said unto it, Let no fruit grow on thee henceforward for ever. And presently the fig tree withered away. And when the disciples saw it, they marvelled, saying, How soon is the fig tree withered away! Jesus answered and said unto them, Verily I say unto you, If ye have faith, and doubt not, ye shall not only do this which is done to the fig tree, but also if ye shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; it shall be done. And all things, whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive.” (Matt 21:18-22). In Matthew’s account, Jesus uses the withering of the fig tree to tell us that if we have a little faith, we can do even more than wither a fig tree.
In Mark’s account, the lesson from Jesus comes the next day when they happen upon the fig tree again. “And on the morrow, when they were come from Bethany, he was hungry: And seeing a fig tree afar off having leaves, he came, if haply he might find any thing thereon: and when he came to it, he found nothing but leaves; for the time of figs was not yet. And Jesus answered and said unto it, No man eat fruit of thee hereafter for ever. And his disciples heard it.” (Mark 11:12-14). How quickly the fig tree is punished for not having fruit ready for the Lord when He returns. How quickly will we be judged and punished when He is ready for us to show our fruit to Him?
The next morning, when asked about the withered fig tree, Jesus begins by teaching us to have faith in God first and foremost. “And when even was come, he went out of the city. And in the morning, as they passed by, they saw the fig tree dried up from the roots. And Peter calling to remembrance saith unto him, Master, behold, the fig tree which thou cursedst is withered away. And Jesus answering saith unto them, Have faith in God. For verily I say unto you, That whosoever shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; and shall not doubt in his heart, but shall believe that those things which he saith shall come to pass; he shall have whatsoever he saith. Therefore I say unto you, What things soever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them. And when ye stand praying, forgive, if ye have aught against any: that your Father also which is in heaven may forgive you your trespasses. But if ye do not forgive, neither will your Father which is in heaven forgive your trespasses.” (Mark 11:19-26). We see how quickly Jesus’ judgment will come into effect, as we learn that the barren fig tree immediately withered all the way down to the roots. We are encouraged to have faith in God, and how our faith can move mountains. However, being a child of God means being obedient to all of His rules, not just getting the presents and gifts and doing as we please. We are told (in no uncertain terms) that we must forgive. Anyone who has wronged us is to be forgiven. Forgiveness of sin belongs to God, but we are to forgive in our hearts so that sin does not take a stronghold in us by allowing resentment and even hatred to come between us and God. If you can’t or won’t forgive someone, that person is between you and your forgiveness from God; so give it to Him. He can and will handle it for you. He promises that our faith can move mountains, so our faith can also trust Him to take this hurt, pain, anger, and even hatred for a wrong towards us, and turn it into forgiveness.
There are three good lessons in this story of the barren fig tree. First, don’t be caught unfruitful when Jesus comes. Second, trust God. Third, forgive. Be ready for Him to return every single day.
