Throughout Scripture we find that God would call someone, or His people, for a very special purpose; but it was rarely a call to immediate action. God would let His people know in advance what His purpose was. One example is Abraham, and he was 75 years old when God called him with the promise that he would become the father of all nations. “Now the LORD had said unto Abram, Get thee out of thy country, and from thy kindred, and from thy father's house, unto a land that I will show thee: And I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great; and thou shalt be a blessing: And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.” (Gen 12:1-3; KJV). By the time Abraham was 86, he and his wife had pursued other means to gain a child. God took care of the child, but Ishmael was not who God intended to be Abraham’s next generation. When Abraham was 99 years old, God revealed the rest of His plan. “And God said, Sarah thy wife shall bear thee a son indeed; and thou shalt call his name Isaac: and I will establish my covenant with him for an everlasting covenant, and with his seed after him. And as for Ishmael, I have heard thee: Behold, I have blessed him, and will make him fruitful, and will multiply him exceedingly; twelve princes shall he beget, and I will make him a great nation. But my covenant will I establish with Isaac, which Sarah shall bear unto thee at this set time in the next year.” (Gen 17:19-21). All those years ago, Abraham had been “called” but not until God was ready was the “calling” to be fulfilled. We must not forget that God took care of Ishmael because he was Abraham’s son, but it was not the way God intended to bless Abraham with a son, and many nations. Remember the Lord’s instructions through the angel to Hagar, “And the angel of the LORD said unto her, Behold, thou art with child, and shalt bear a son, and shalt call his name Ishmael; because the LORD hath heard thy affliction. And he will be a wild man; his hand will be against every man, and every man's hand against him; and he shall dwell in the presence of all his brethren.” (Gen 16:11-12). Throughout his life and future generations, Ishmael fought and had contention with others.
David learned repeatedly to wait on God before stepping into action. “And the Philistines came up yet again, and spread themselves in the valley of Rephaim. And when David inquired of the LORD, he said, Thou shalt not go up; but fetch a compass behind them, and come upon them over against the mulberry trees. And let it be, when thou hearest the sound of a going in the tops of the mulberry trees, that then thou shalt bestir thyself: for then shall the LORD go out before thee, to smite the host of the Philistines. And David did so, as the LORD had commanded him; and smote the Philistines from Geba until thou come to Gazer.” (2 Sam 5:22-25). Now do we think that God would have let David win the battle if David had not waited? Probably not.
We are to always wait on the Lord’s direction in our lives. Often times, He lets us know what we are called to do; He lays a desire in our hearts for His purpose; but we are to await further direction. We are always to await His timing. God is in charge, and we are His servants—His children. Impatience causes mistakes, errors in judgment, and shows us the effects of trying to go it alone (without God). He promised to go before us. His Word tells us to, “Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the LORD thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.” (Deut 31:6). His Word does not say to do as we please and He will try to keep up. We are to FOLLOW God and be obedient to His will, not our whims. “But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” (Isa 40:31). Wait upon the Lord, from whence our help cometh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.