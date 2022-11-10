We are all familiar with the parable of the Samaritan (which we call the Good Samaritan), and there are many many lessons within this parable. First of all, the story was told by Jesus, because a lawyer was trying to tempt Him. “And, behold, a certain lawyer stood up, and tempted him, saying, Master, what shall I do to inherit eternal life? He said unto him, What is written in the law? how readest thou? And he answering said, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy strength, and with all thy mind; and thy neighbour as thyself. And he said unto him, Thou hast answered right: this do, and thou shalt live.” (Luke 10:25-28, KJV).
After making it very clear to the lawyer that we are to love God first and foremost and our neighbor as ourselves; the lawyer wanted to find out just how specific we were to be in determining who to consider a neighbor. The lawyer wanted to know if there were any extenuating circumstances by which he wouldn’t have to be so good to everyone. “But he, willing to justify himself, said unto Jesus, And who is my neighbour?” (Luke 10:29).
The Master of Wisdom told the story of “a certain man”. He did not give us details of the man; whether the man was a n’er-do-well, a hard working family man, or a prominent leader in the community. All we are told is that this man was going along the road from Jerusalem to Jericho. We learn from early Christian writings that this road was long and dangerous. Typically people who had to travel this road went in pairs or more because of the dangers of being attacked and robbed. We can imagine it was like our old western movies whereby the bandits would hide out in the rocks and caverns waiting to pounce on travelers. “And Jesus answering said, A certain man went down from Jerusalem to Jericho, and fell among thieves, which stripped him of his raiment, and wounded him, and departed, leaving him half dead.” (Luke 10:30).
Lying beaten, injured, half or completely naked, and half dead, several people (whom we assume would stop to help) pass him by. The priest went over to the other side of the roadway to avoid him. Then the Levite comes up, looks at him, and then passes by on the other side of the road also. “And by chance there came down a certain priest that way: and when he saw him, he passed by on the other side. And likewise a Levite, when he was at the place, came and looked on him, and passed by on the other side.” (Luke 10:31-32).
Then along comes a man from Samaria (the Samaritan). He too came up to the injured man and looked at him. He didn’t ask him his name; he didn’t ask him what he was doing there; he didn’t smell of him to see if he had been drinking and gotten into a fight; he just had compassion. “But a certain Samaritan, as he journeyed, came where he was: and when he saw him, he had compassion on him, And went to him, and bound up his wounds, pouring in oil and wine, and set him on his own beast, and brought him to an inn, and took care of him.” (Luke 10:33-34). The Samaritan took care of him as if he were a family relation. “And on the morrow when he departed, he took out two pence, and gave them to the host, and said unto him, Take care of him; and whatsoever thou spendest more, when I come again, I will repay thee.“ (Luke 10:35). After having done everything he could to care for the man’s wounds, hauling the man to an inn, and making sure he was taken care of, the Samaritan did more. He left funds with the innkeeper so the man could have time to heal, and he promised to return with more money in case it was needed.
After showing the lawyer that complete strangers are our neighbors, anyone in need of help is our neighbor, regardless of who they are or why/how they got themselves in the situation, He asks the lawyer a question. “Which now of these three, thinkest thou, was neighbour unto him that fell among the thieves? And he said, He that showed mercy on him. Then said Jesus unto him, Go, and do thou likewise.” (Luke 10:36-37). When we see a person in need of help, we are to have compassion, we are to show mercy, and we are to help in anyway that we can. Often we find ourselves analyzing every situation to see if the person is “deserving” to receive our help. Jesus used this parable to show us that this is not the way, this is not His way. We were not “deserving” to receive forgiveness of our sins through His blood on Calvary, and we are to freely give what He has freely given to us—mercy.
