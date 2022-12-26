Being ashamed is one of the worst feelings in the world. We can be ashamed of our actions, the actions of our friends or loved ones, or even the lack of action, such as not having the house cleaned when company comes over or knowing we should have reached out to someone in need. Shame can also come from being disobedient to God.
When Adam and Eve were in the Garden of Eden (in the nude) they were not ashamed, because until that point, they had been obedient to God. “And they were both naked, the man and his wife, and were not ashamed.” (Gen 2:25, KJV). After they were disobedient to the Lord and ate of the Tree of Knowledge, they hid when they heard the Lord because of their shame. And like us today, they tried to hide.
When Moses’ sister Miriam made fun of his wife, the Lord plagued her with leprosy. Moses went to God and pleaded for mercy, and the Lord spoke of shame. “And the LORD said unto Moses, If her father had but spit in her face, should she not be ashamed seven days? let her be shut out from the camp seven days, and after that let her be received in again.” (Num 12:14). God reminded Moses that if Miriam had not honored her parents as He had commanded, she would be shamed, and would bear the punishment; therefore, He dealt out a punishment of seven days.
Ezra bore the shame of the sins of the people, “And said, O my God, I am ashamed and blush to lift up my face to thee, my God: for our iniquities are increased over our head, and our trespass is grown up unto the heavens.” (Ezra 9:6). Are we ashamed and do we blush to lift up our faces to God because of the sin that is rampant today?
Job asked his so-called friends if they had not any shame in accusing him the way they did. “These ten times have ye reproached me: ye are not ashamed that ye make yourselves strange to me.” (Job 19:3) They could not comprehend that Job had God’s favor when outward appearances showed otherwise. Are we also guilty of this in today’s world? Do we think that God has turned His back on anyone who is downtrodden? Rather than stepping in to help, do we judge in our hearts and with our words? If so, we may end up like Job’s friends and need the symbolic Job to pray for us before it’s over.
David’s psalm brings forth an humble prayer to God, “O my God, I trust in thee: let me not be ashamed, let not mine enemies triumph over me. Yea, let none that wait on thee be ashamed: let them be ashamed which transgress without cause. Show me thy ways, O LORD; teach me thy paths.” (Psa 25:2-4). David tried every day to be obedient to the Lord’s will, to teach others the right way to live, to accept hard times as the Lord’s will, and to wait patiently on the Lord for refuge and Salvation in every situation.
Through Jeremiah, the Lord questioned the people. “Were they ashamed when they had committed abomination? nay, they were not at all ashamed, neither could they blush: therefore shall they fall among them that fall: in the time of their visitation they shall be cast down, saith the LORD.” (Jer 8:12).The people had become so accustomed to ungodliness that they were no longer ashamed of their actions or even the actions of others.
We are never to be ashamed of doing good, only of doing evil or permitting evil to prevail. Woe be unto us if we become so accustomed to sin and evil that we feel no shame. Woe be unto us if, in our modern day of living, we become ashamed to talk of our Lord and Savior. “Whosoever therefore shall be ashamed of me and of my words in this adulterous and sinful generation; of him also shall the Son of man be ashamed, when he cometh in the glory of his Father with the holy angels.” (Mark 8:38). When we have Christ first in our hearts, and live each day to be pleasing to Him, we will not be ashamed. “For the scripture saith, Whosoever believeth on him shall not be ashamed.” (Rom 10:11).
Furthermore, we are to stay in God’s Word on a daily basis. We know that we are to study His Word to show ourselves approved, but why? So that we will not be ashamed of our lack of knowledge in our Father, His Son, and the Holy Ghost when we are called upon to talk to others about God. “Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.” (II Tim 2:15). God is patient and God is kind. If we put forth the effort to know Him better, He will reward us and guide us in doing our part for His kingdom. If we read but one verse of Scripture per day, He can use that to encourage us and to prepare us to be of use to Him.
So let us take John’s words to heart. “And now, little children, abide in him; that, when he shall appear, we may have confidence, and not be ashamed before him at his coming.” (I John 2:28). Let us be ashamed of the evil around us, but let us live lives to God without shame, and let us look forward to our Lord’s face when He comes to take us home.
