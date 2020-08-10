The Apostle Paul gave many speeches and wrote many letters to the various new churches as he went about preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. One of the most enlightening segments for the time (and for us today) is in his letter to the Ephesians at the church in Ephesus. He wrote this letter while imprisoned for preaching the Gospel. His advice is to those who love Jesus and are living in a world that is rejecting the Lord. He writes, “Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.” (Eph 6:10, KJV).
He wants us to know that we can and should be strong in the Lord (putting our complete future in His hands). Then he adds a description of a metaphorical body of armor that we are to wear.
“Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.” (Eph 6:11-13).
Paul explains what he means by this body armor.
“Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness.” (Eph 6:14).
By standing, we are to be proud of our Christian heritage. There is no one to whom we owe any apology for believing in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In Scripture, loins were typically used metaphorically to refer to one’s inner self; therefore, Paul is teaching that we are to live by the truth of the Gospel. By having on the breastplate of righteousness, we can easily visualize the Old Testament priests who wore a breastplate that had the names and precious stones for each of the 12 tribes of Israel (used as a remembrance to God of His people). Here it is used to remind us of whom we serve — God.
We are often reminded in the Scriptures that God despises those who are swift to stir up trouble, and that God loves to see us running to make peace and to be peacemakers. It is extremely hard to tell someone about Jesus and the love of God when you are arguing with them.
“And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace.” (Eph 6:15).
Jesus repeatedly performed miracles and taught the people so that their faith would be increased, and Paul continues with this message. Faith is “above all” our shield, and it defeats Satan’s wares.
“Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.” (Eph 6:16).
Then we come to the helmet of salvation (for what we wear on our heads is seen first). In this, we are to be ever-mindful of Christ’s sacrifice for our sins and our Salvation in Him alone.
“And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.” (Eph 6:17).
For when we stand on the truth, keep Christ in our hearts, seek peace and the spreading of the Gospel, keep our faith and our hope for Salvation always within us; we are then able to pray truly in the Spirit.
“Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints.” (Eph 6:18).
Therefore, when we put on the armor of God and His righteousness, we are also able to see more easily how our brothers and sisters in Christ need our prayers, and when we pray, we are heard — and we are answered by the Almighty God.
