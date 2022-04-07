We only find the word “mindful” ten times in the Scriptures; however, the word is powerful for our daily lives. Both in the Old and New Testaments, we are instructed to be mindful of God’s laws and His covenant with us. “Be ye mindful always of his covenant;
the word which he commanded to a thousand generations.”(1Chronicles 16:15, KJV). We are to be mindful of His commandments, for in being mindful of His laws, it reminds Him of our love for Him and of our hearts’ desire to be pleasing unto Him. Peter states, “That ye may be mindful of the words which were spoken before by the holy prophets, and of the commandment of us the apostles of the Lord and Saviour.” (2 Peter 3:2). We are to be ever-mindful of His sacrifice for us each and every day! Christ willingly gave His life that we could be saved.
God is always mindful of each of His children—those who believe in His Son, the Christ. The creator of all that is or ever will be is mindful of US! “What is man, that thou art mindful of him? and the son of man, that thou visitest him?” (Psalms 8:4). The Book of Hebrews quotes this phrase as well, “But one in a certain place testified, saying, What is man, that thou art mindful of him? or the son of man, that thou visitest him?” (Hebrews 2:6). He is mindful of each and every need, want, and desire of our hearts. “He hath given meat unto them that fear him: he will ever be mindful of his covenant.” (Psalms 115:5). He is mindful of our cares and concerns, and our worries and our fears. “The LORD hath been mindful of us: he will bless us; he will bless the house of Israel; he will bless the house of Aaron.” (Psalms 115:12). He never forgets about us, not even for a second.
Lack of mindfulness of our blessings in being a child of God creates a barrier between us and God, and our blessings are withheld by Him—until we return humbly unto Him in repentance and faith in His enduring mercy. Nehemiah’s prayer for the people is a reminder of how important it is to continue to be mindful of God’s will. “And refused to obey, neither were mindful of thy wonders that thou didst among them; but hardened their necks, and in their rebellion appointed a captain to return to their bondage: but thou art a God ready to pardon, gracious and merciful, slow to anger, and of great kindness, and forsookest them not.” (Nehemiah 9:17). Isaiah reminds us of our failure to do anything on our own—all is worth nothing without God’s blessings. “Because thou hast forgotten the God of thy salvation,
and hast not been mindful of the rock of thy strength, therefore shalt thou plant pleasant plants,
and shalt set it with strange slips.” (Isaiah 17:10).
We are reminded in Hebrews of Abraham’s faith and faithfulness. “And truly, if they had been mindful of that country from whence they came out, they might have had opportunity to have returned. But now they desire a better country, that is, an heavenly: wherefore God is not ashamed to be called their God: for he hath prepared for them a city.” (Hebrews 11:15-16). Abraham was mindful of God and God’s ways, not the ways of the past and not of the past country he had lived in—only for His future with God.
Paul’s words of comfort to Timothy reminded him that he was always mindful of the tears of faith that had been shed by God’s people. “Greatly desiring to see thee, being mindful of thy tears, that I may be filled with joy.” (2 Timothy 1:4). This verse reminds us to be mindful of the hurts and cares of others. While we may not be with someone face to face, we can still be mindful of their needs in our prayers.
