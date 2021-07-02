John the Baptist’s sole purpose in life was to bear witness of the coming Christ. “There was a man sent from God, whose name was John. The same came for a witness, to bear witness of the Light, that all men through him might believe. He was not that Light, but was sent to bear witness of that Light.” (John 1:6-8). Is our sole purpose to bear witness of what Christ has done for us?
Even though we may become meek when we think about witnessing for Jesus, when we pray in His Name and ask God to help us, He will. It is easy to witness when God is leading the way and providing the opportunity. We can tell someone that we will be praying for them (and if they scoff or wonder) we can tell them of a time when God answered our prayers. As the Shepherd gently leads us, so too can we gently lead others to Him.
Jesus said He has a greater witness than even John, “But I have greater witness than that of John: for the works which the Father hath given me to finish, the same works that I do, bear witness of me, that the Father hath sent me. And the Father himself, which hath sent me, hath borne witness of me …” (John 5:36-37). Countless times, the Father bore witness that Jesus was His Son through the miracles and signs among the people. Before Jesus ascended into Heaven the last time, He told the Apostles (and us) that we should and would be His witnesses. “And he said unto them, It is not for you to know the times or the seasons, which the Father hath put in his own power. But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.
And when he had spoken these things, while they beheld, he was taken up; and a cloud received him out of their sight.” (Acts 1:7-9). Thru the Spirit, we are to be His witnesses!
Paul reminds us that each of us are indwelled with the Holy Spirit, which bears witness with our spirit to glorify God. “The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God.” (Rom 8:16). Later, John validated God’s witness for Christ again, “If we receive the witness of men, the witness of God is greater: for this is the witness of God which he hath testified of his Son. He that believeth on the Son of God hath the witness in himself: he that believeth not God hath made him a liar; because he believeth not the record that God gave of his Son.” (I John 5:9-10). When we accept Christ as our Lord and Savior, we become witnesses for Him.
And the great writer of Hebrews reminds us that we are not alone, we are surrounded by a cloud of witnesses. “Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us.” (Heb 12:1). Let us do our best to be faithful witnesses for Jesus Christ — the Savior! Let us pray for the opportunity to tell someone about our Lord, and rely on Him to help us do just that.
