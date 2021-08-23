Nobody likes an arrogant braggart. We are warned again and again in the Scriptures that we are not to boast in and of ourselves; that we are to boast of God. One of the examples of the punishment of self-boasting comes to us from the Old Testament. King Ben-hadad of Syria boasted of how much greater he was than the King of Israel; that the God of the King of Israel worshipped was only the God of the hills, not the God of the valleys. The faith of the King of Israel was so strong that he warned King Ben-hadad that he should harness his boasting. “And Ben-hadad sent unto him, and said, The gods do so unto me, and more also, if the dust of Samaria shall suffice for handfuls for all the people that follow me. And the king of Israel answered and said, Tell him, Let not him that girdeth on his harness boast himself as he that putteth it off.” (I Kings 20;10-11, KJV). Sure enough, God showed King Ben-hadad who was Supreme. “And there came a man of God, and spake unto the king of Israel, and said, Thus saith the LORD, Because the Syrians have said, The LORD is God of the hills, but he is not God of the valleys, therefore will I deliver all this great multitude into thine hand, and ye shall know that I am the LORD. And they pitched one over against the other seven days. And so it was, that in the seventh day the battle was joined: and the children of Israel slew of the Syrians an hundred thousand footmen in one day.” (I Kings 20:28-29).
David continually boasted of God (not of himself). He reminded himself to boast in the Lord only. “I will bless the LORD at all times: his praise shall continually be in my mouth. My soul shall make her boast in the LORD: the humble shall hear thereof, and be glad.” (Psa 34:1-2). Another Psalm tells us that boasting comes from the wicked. “For the wicked boasteth of his heart's desire, and blesseth the covetous, whom the LORD abhorreth.” (Psa 10:3). Our boasting is to be of God’s blessings, not of our own accomplishments, and our trust is to be in God’s provisions, not in our accumulated wealth, because no amount of money can save a soul. “They that trust in their wealth, and boast themselves in the multitude of their riches; None of them can by any means redeem his brother, nor give to God a ransom for him.” (Psa 49:6-7).
The wisdom found in the Proverbs is very clear. “Boast not thyself of tomorrow; for thou knowest not what a day may bring forth.” (Prov 27:1). The uselessness of boasting is compared to a drifting cloud that brings no rain. “Whoso boasteth himself of a false gift is like clouds and wind without rain.” (Prov 25:14).
The prophet Isaiah likens boasting to an axe having the audacity to boast against the hand that holds it, because our self boasting is just as foolish. We are created by God and have no right to boast in anything except Him. “Shall the axe boast itself against him that heweth therewith? or shall the saw magnify itself against him that shaketh it? as if the rod should shake itself against them that lift it up, or as if the staff should lift up itself, as if it were no wood.” (Isa 10;15).
The Apostle Paul uses the same analysis when he says, “Boast not against the branches. But if thou boast, thou bearest not the root, but the root thee. Thou wilt say then, The branches were broken off, that I might be grafted in.” (Rom 11:18-19). We are boasting against Christ Himself when we boast of ourselves or anything that we have done (without giving Christ the credit). “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.” (Eph 2:8-9).
Lastly, James teaches us to hold our tongues against boasting of our own accomplishments. We accomplish nothing except through Christ Jesus, and our tongues can get us into trouble. “Behold also the ships, which though they be so great, and are driven of fierce winds, yet are they turned about with a very small helm, whithersoever the governor listeth. Even so the tongue is a little member, and boasteth great things. Behold, how great a matter a little fire kindleth!” (James 3:4-5).
So when we boast, let our boasting be of our Great Lord and Savior, not of ourselves. God created us; God provides for us; and only God grants us the ability to accomplish anything that should be for His glory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.