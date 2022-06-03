Obedience (honor) to our parents is included in the Ten Commandments, “Honour thy father and thy mother: that thy days may be long upon the land which the LORD thy God giveth thee.” (Ex 20:12, KJV). We also have many examples of those who obeyed God in this way—and of those who did not.
An angel of the Lord appeared to Manoah’s wife and told her of a future child she would have. “For, lo, thou shalt conceive, and bear a son; and no razor shall come on his head: for the child shall be a Nazarite unto God from the womb: and he shall begin to deliver Israel out of the hand of the Philistines.” (Jdg 13:5). This child was indeed born, and his name was Samson. We know that Samson’s parents informed him and instructed him to never cut his hair. Samson was very obedient to his instructions, until he met and fell in love with Delilah, who coaxed him into telling her the secret of his God-given strength—uncut hair. She used the information to aid his enemies in destroying him.
God also used the faithful obedience of the Rechabites to make a point. He sent Jeremiah off with specific instructions. “Go unto the house of the Rechabites, and speak unto them, and bring them into the house of the LORD, into one of the chambers, and give them wine to drink. Then I took Jaazaniah the son of Jeremiah, the son of Habaziniah, and his brethren, and all his sons, and the whole house of the Rechabites; And I brought them into the house of the LORD, into the chamber of the sons of Hanan, the son of Igdaliah, a man of God, which was by the chamber of the princes, which was above the chamber of Maaseiah the son of Shallum, the keeper of the door: And I set before the sons of the house of the Rechabites pots full of wine, and cups, and I said unto them, Drink ye wine. But they said, We will drink no wine: for Jonadab the son of Rechab our father commanded us, saying, Ye shall drink no wine, neither ye, nor your sons for ever.” (Jer 35:2-6). Even with the wine set before them by Jeremiah (God’s prophet,) they refused to disobey their parent’s instructions. God used them as an example against Judah and Jerusalem for their own disobedience. “Then came the word of the LORD unto Jeremiah, saying, Thus saith the LORD of hosts, the God of Israel; Go and tell the men of Judah and the inhabitants of Jerusalem, Will ye not receive instruction to hearken to my words? saith the LORD. The words of Jonadab the son of Rechab, that he commanded his sons not to drink wine, are performed; for unto this day they drink none, but obey their father's commandment: notwithstanding I have spoken unto you, rising early and speaking; but ye hearkened not unto me. I have sent also unto you all my servants the prophets, rising up early and sending them, saying, Return ye now every man from his evil way, and amend your doings, and go not after other gods to serve them, and ye shall dwell in the land which I have given to you and to your fathers: but ye have not inclined your ear, nor hearkened unto me. Because the sons of Jonadab the son of Rechab have performed the commandment of their father, which he commanded them; but this people hath not hearkened unto me: Therefore thus saith the LORD God of hosts, the God of Israel; Behold, I will bring upon Judah and upon all the inhabitants of Jerusalem all the evil that I have pronounced against them: because I have spoken unto them, but they have not heard; and I have called unto them, but they have not answered. And Jeremiah said unto the house of the Rechabites, Thus saith the LORD of hosts, the God of Israel; Because ye have obeyed the commandment of Jonadab your father, and kept all his precepts, and done according unto all that he hath commanded you: Therefore thus saith the LORD of hosts, the God of Israel; Jonadab the son of Rechab shall not want a man to stand before me for ever.“ (Jer 35:12-19).
We must never think that God does not notice even the things that we do—whether it be for good or for evil. He knows every action we perform, even every thought of our heart. He knows and it matters to Him. Through Christ we receive forgiveness when we repent, and without Christ, we are all under the old Law and under judgment from God.
We should strive to be more obedient to God (better examples of His children), but when we fail and misbehave, let us be quick to seek His forgiveness through our Savior Christ Jesus.
