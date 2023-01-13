Do we need to ask ourselves if we are being fruitful for the Lord? A person can be the wealthiest person in the community and still be unfruitful. A person can have twelve children and still be unfruitful. And a person can have a highly regarded religious personality and still be unfruitful. Fruitfulness is very important to God, and He expects His followers to be fruitful for Him.
When God created this earth that we know and love; He not only created it, but He blessed it and commanded it to be fruitful. “And God created great whales, and every living creature that moveth, which the waters brought forth abundantly, after their kind, and every winged fowl after his kind: and God saw that it was good. And God blessed them, saying, Be fruitful, and multiply, and fill the waters in the seas, and let fowl multiply in the earth.” (Gen 1:21-22, KJV).
When He created mankind, it was the same way. “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them. And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth.” (Gen 1:27-28). Not only was mankind to be fruitful and multiply with children, they were also to be fruitful to God by exerting right oversight of the land and the animal kingdom.
After the flood, God commanded Noah to be fruitful, as well. “And God spake unto Noah, saying, Go forth of the ark, thou, and thy wife, and thy sons, and thy sons' wives with thee. Bring forth with thee every living thing that is with thee, of all flesh, both of fowl, and of cattle, and of every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth; that they may breed abundantly in the earth, and be fruitful, and multiply upon the earth.” (Gen 8:15-17).
Jesus made it very clear that we are to be fruitful with our works and deeds in honoring His Holy Name, when He warned about the wares of false prophets. “Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles? Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit. A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit. Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire. Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them.” (Matt 7:16-20). Are our lives about loving one another, encouraging one another, and praying for one another? Or are we about putting people down, isolating them from the Christian flock, or mocking their faith?
Paul encouraged us by praying for the flocks in Christ for their fruitfulness. “For this cause we also, since the day we heard it, do not cease to pray for you, and to desire that ye might be filled with the knowledge of his will in all wisdom and spiritual understanding; That ye might walk worthy of the Lord unto all pleasing, being fruitful in every good work, and increasing in the knowledge of God.” (Col 1:9-10). He wanted us to understand that having knowledge of the Lord’s will through prayer and Bible study enables us to show Christ to others, as His light shines in and through us.
Periodically, we need to examine our lives, our works, and our deeds—and a new year is a great time for this. Assuming we are doing them for the right reason—for Christ; are we being fruitful? Do we see that we are encouraging others to follow Him? Are we being an example of Christian fellowship, love, and kindness? Do the children in our lives see the right standard for which to follow? Are we heaping up a good harvest of treasures in Heaven?
Christ blesses us, and when we use our gifts and talents for Him, He makes us fruitful for Him!
