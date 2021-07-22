We can look into the Scriptures to learn of the significance of the wind. Of the 113 times that we find wind in the Bible, the first time is when Noah was in the ark. “And God remembered Noah, and every living thing, and all the cattle that was with him in the ark: and God made a wind to pass over the earth, and the waters assuaged.” (Gen 8:1, KJV). God made a wind to prepare a way for Noah and his family to leave the ark and start a new life on earth.
Then we have wind in the form of a dream of Pharaoh. “And he slept and dreamed the second time: and, behold, seven ears of corn came up upon one stalk, rank and good. And, behold, seven thin ears and blasted with the east wind sprung up after them.” (Gen 41:5-6). No one in the land could interpret Pharaoh’s dream except the prisoner Joseph. God used this dream to rescue Joseph from his own living nightmare. Later, at the Lord’s command, Moses brought the plague of locusts on the land of Egypt with the wind. “And Moses stretched forth his rod over the land of Egypt, and the LORD brought an east wind upon the land all that day, and all that night; and when it was morning, the east wind brought the locusts.” (Ex 10:13). After Pharaoh entreated Moses to remove the locusts, Moses asked God to do so. “And the LORD turned a mighty strong west wind, which took away the locusts, and cast them into the Red sea; there remained not one locust in all the coasts of Egypt.” (Ex 10:19).
The infamous parting of the Red Sea for the Israelites came about by God’s sending of the wind. “And Moses stretched out his hand over the sea; and the LORD caused the sea to go back by a strong east wind all that night, and made the sea dry land, and the waters were divided.” (Ex 14:21). In Moses’ song, he taught the children of Israel to sing of the wonders of that day, and how they were allowed to walk on dry ground, but when their Egyptian enemies pursued them, God sent a wind to destroy the enemy. “Thou didst blow with thy wind, the sea covered them: they sank as lead in the mighty waters.” (Ex 15:10).
David’s psalms speak repeatedly of the strength and the love of God that comes to us through the wind—that God’s love is stronger than any wind. “As for man, his days are as grass: as a flower of the field, so he flourisheth. For the wind passeth over it, and it is gone; and the place thereof shall know it no more. But the mercy of the LORD is from everlasting to everlasting upon them that fear him, and his righteousness unto children's children; To such as keep his covenant, and to those that remember his commandments to do them.” (Psalm 103:15-18).
We see throughout the Bible that God creates the wind and sends it in the direction of His own choosing. We know that Christ Jesus, the Son of God, also controlled the wind. “And the same day, when the even was come, he saith unto them, Let us pass over unto the other side. And when they had sent away the multitude, they took him even as he was in the ship. And there were also with him other little ships. And there arose a great storm of wind, and the waves beat into the ship, so that it was now full. And he was in the hinder part of the ship, asleep on a pillow: and they awake him, and say unto him, Master, carest thou not that we perish? And he arose, and rebuked the wind, and said unto the sea, Peace, be still. And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm. And he said unto them, Why are ye so fearful? how is it that ye have no faith? And they feared exceedingly, and said one to another, What manner of man is this, that even the wind and the sea obey him?” (Mark 4:35-41).
Jesus explained to Nicodemus how we become children of God by being born again. He compared the power of the wind to the power we have as God’s children, because we too are led by the Holy Spirit and have power in Christ. “Nicodemus saith unto him, How can a man be born when he is old? can he enter the second time into his mother's womb, and be born? Jesus answered, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God. That which is born of the flesh is flesh; and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. Marvel not that I said unto thee, Ye must be born again. The wind bloweth where it listeth, and thou hearest the sound thereof, but canst not tell whence it cometh, and whither it goeth: so is every one that is born of the Spirit.” John 3:4-8). All of our power and ability comes from relying on God. James reminds us that we are not to be wavering in our faith, or tossed about as a wave in the sea by the wind. “My brethren, count it all joy when ye fall into divers temptations; Knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience. But let patience have her perfect work, that ye may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing. If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him. But let him ask in faith, nothing wavering. For he that wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed.” (James 1:2-6).
Let this be a reminder to us that God creates the wind and directs its path; therefore, the wind comes and the wind goes, but the Word of God endures forever.
