As Jesus and His disciples were on their way to Jerusalem, Jesus began to tell them of the many things He was about to endure for the Salvation of souls. When they came to Jericho, there was a blind man begging by the roadside. The man’s name was Bartimaeus. In those days, people who were blind or lame had to beg for their meals. They lived completely on the mercy of others. But even this blind man knew who Jesus was. He cried out for Jesus to help him.
“And they came to Jericho: and as he went out of Jericho with his disciples and a great number of people, blind Bartimaeus, the son of Timaeus, sat by the highway side begging. And when he heard that it was Jesus of Nazareth, he began to cry out, and say, Jesus, thou son of David, have mercy on me.” (Mark 10:46-47, KJV).
Those around him began to fuss at him to be quiet and not make a scene. How many times in our lives have we needed to cry out to Jesus for help? How often do we need the help and mercy of others, only to be told to be quiet and not make a scene?
Jesus never tells us to be quiet. He preached, “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you: For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.” (Matt 7:7-8).
He expects us to ask Him for help—to expect Him to help us with everything we need.
“And many charged him that he should hold his peace: but he cried the more a great deal, Thou son of David, have mercy on me. And Jesus stood still, and commanded him to be called. And they call the blind man, saying unto him, Be of good comfort, rise; he calleth thee. And he, casting away his garment, rose, and came to Jesus.” (Mark 10:48-50).
Even though Bartimaeus was blind, he could follow the voices leading him to Christ. Not seeing, he was still filled with faith.
“And Jesus answered and said unto him, What wilt thou that I should do unto thee? The blind man said unto him, Lord, that I might receive my sight. And Jesus said unto him, Go thy way; thy faith hath made thee whole. And immediately he received his sight, and followed Jesus in the way.“ (Mark 51-52).
Having received the precious gift of sight, Bartimaeus followed Jesus. Having received Salvation (the greatest gift ever given), we are to follow Jesus in the way. We are to ask for everything we need, and know that He will provide our needs. We are to seek Him and rely on Him to open doors for us when we knock.
You may think you are weak in faith, but if you have a really great need for something, and you found out that Jesus Himself is going to walk by your house tomorrow, would you go out to the street and ask Him for what you need? If the answer is yes, you do have faith—you just don’t realize that He is standing beside you spiritually and all you have to do is ask in faith.
When we ask for righteous things (things that can be used well to follow Him), God is faithful to respond. “… ye have not, because ye ask not.” (James 4:2).
