Multiple times in Scripture we find that God’s prophets in the Old Testament and Jesus in the New Testament ask the people whom they are following. They had to choose which—and so do we today. God commanded, “Thou shalt not follow a multitude to do evil; neither shalt thou speak in a cause to decline after many to wrest judgment.” (Ex 23.2, KJV).
He also warned against believing false words of pride and false prophets, “When a prophet speaketh in the name of the LORD, if the thing follow not, nor come to pass, that is the thing which the LORD hath not spoken, but the prophet hath spoken it presumptuously: thou shalt not be afraid of him.” (Deut. 18:22).
The prophet (whom God later took up in a chariot,) challenged the people to make a decision and stop following false idols and gods, “And Elijah came unto all the people, and said, How long halt ye between two opinions? if the LORD be God, follow him: but if Baal, then follow him. And the people answered him not a word.” (I Kings 18:21).
Throughout the Old Testament, God had to repeatedly have the prophets remind the people that they were straying too far and needed to return to Him alone, and that was and is the problem. Our God is a jealous God—in fact, His name is Jealous.
“For thou shalt worship no other god: for the Lord, whose name is Jealous, is a jealous God.” (Ex 34.14).
It is no small thing to God if you place anyone or anything above Him.
Jesus is the Only Begotten Son of God and He mandates that we follow Him wholeheartedly.
“And Jesus, walking by the sea of Galilee, saw two brethren, Simon called Peter, and Andrew his brother, casting a net into the sea: for they were fishers.
Mt 4:19 And he saith unto them, Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men.
Mt 4:20 And they straightway left their nets, and followed him.” (Matt 4:18-20).
Peter and Andrew (being led by the Spirit) followed Christ immediately. They did not question or dilly-dally, they followed Christ. The same with Matthew, “And as Jesus passed forth from thence, he saw a man, named Matthew, sitting at the receipt of custom: and he saith unto him, Follow me. And he arose, and followed him.” (Matt 9:9).
Later in His ministry, others came to follow Christ, thinking they could make the decision on their own to follow Him without being called upon to do so. Christ pointed out their pride in only wanting to follow Him because it might be the “in” thing to do.
“And a certain scribe came, and said unto him, Master, I will follow thee whithersoever thou goest. And Jesus saith unto him, The foxes have holes, and the birds of the air have nests; but the Son of man hath not where to lay his head. And another of his disciples said unto him, Lord, suffer me first to go and bury my father. But Jesus said unto him, Follow me; and let the dead bury their dead.” (Matt 8:19-22).
Another illustration is when the rich young man came and asked to follow Christ, thinking his status would place him in God’s favor, “Jesus said unto him, If thou wilt be perfect, go and sell that thou hast, and give to the poor, and thou shalt have treasure in heaven: and come and follow me. But when the young man heard that saying, he went away sorrowful: for he had great possessions.” (Matt 19:21-22).
We too are guilty of not giving our ALL to Christ; we allow others to hinder our faith; we allow things to hinder us in our walk with Him; and we even let the devil bring up our past to hinder us from serving Him with our ALL.
“Then said Jesus unto his disciples, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me. For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: and whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it. For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul? ” (Matt 16:24-26).
What does it mean to take up our cross and follow Him? One of the many ways in which we do this is to accept the forgiveness He gave us and when past sins are brought before us by the devil’s wares to try to defeat us in our fellowship with Christ (whether it is our personal guilt creeping up or someone throwing it in our face), is to rejoice in our salvation—reminding ourself and others what God has done for us—WE ARE FORGIVEN! And by all means, hold your tongue, and never throw someone’s past up to them when they are trying to do good for God.
Remember the words of John, “Beloved, follow not that which is evil, but that which is good. He that doeth good is of God: but he that doeth evil hath not seen God.” (3 John 1:11).
Follow Christ and place Him first in your life, so that you will be a useful vessel to lead others to Him and everlasting life!
