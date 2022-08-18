If we hear the Word of God preached on Sundays, why should we study the Bible throughout the week? Some may think that the Bible is too hard to understand, but how can we ever understand the one book that God has given us about Himself, if we do not read it?
We are generally familiar with the verse about studying to show ourselves approved, but do we understand the concept for which it is given to us? “It is a faithful saying: For if we be dead with him, we shall also live with him: If we suffer, we shall also reign with him: if we deny him, he also will deny us: If we believe not, yet he abideth faithful: he cannot deny himself. Of these things put them in remembrance, charging them before the Lord that they strive not about words to no profit, but to the subverting of the hearers.” (II Timothy 2:11-14, KJV). Paul is explaining that we are to be dead to sin (in this world) for Christ’s sake, so that we can be faithful servants and live with Him forevermore. When we suffer for the name of Jesus, we will also be rewarded eternally. Even if someone does not believe in the name of Jesus Christ, it does not change the fact that He is Jesus Christ and He is faithful to do what He promised. If we deny Him, He will deny us. We are to study the Bible so we know the message of Jesus-- not so we can place ourselves in a “holier than thou” position. When we study Scriptures, we are more able to explain them to those who do not understand. How can we say we believe in Jesus Christ for everlasting life if we can not tell someone who Jesus is and what He did for us? We are not to talk above the understanding of someone else—for how will they profit if we are not speaking in a way which they can understand? To them we are just babbling, and it is of no profit for their Salvation.
After all of this, we get to the aspect of studying to show ourselves approved unto the Lord—after we have studied His Word and have come to an understanding ourselves in such a way as to teach/tell someone else about Christ. “Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth. But shun profane and vain babblings: for they will increase unto more ungodliness.” (II Tim 2:15-16).
We are also to be studious in our work ethics; meaning that when someone is paying our wages to work for them, we are to work while at work and study on our own time. Let not someone say we are thieves because we steal time by not earning our wages. “And that ye study to be quiet, and to do your own business, and to work with your own hands, as we commanded you; That ye may walk honestly toward them that are without, and that ye may have lack of nothing.” (I Thess 4:11-12).
Let us also remember that to truly learn, we must have a teacher. The Holy Spirit helps us to understand the Word of God, but there are always instances whereby we need a bit of guidance. We cannot find all of the answers in books “about the Bible.” We learn from a variety of sources, and the more we seek to understand God’s Word, the more He will show us (sometimes by sending someone our way or causing us to realize we had someone nearby all along who would love to discuss Him with us). With all of King Solomon’s wisdom, riches, and glory on this earth; some of his final writings were: “And further, by these, my son, be admonished: of making many books there is no end; and much study is a weariness of the flesh. Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man.” (Eccl 12:12-13). Even this simple statement has great meaning, for someone may read it and ask us what the commandments are that we are to keep, and we need to be prepared to answer correctly.
