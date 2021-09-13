Sometimes we feel that to question God is a sin. We develop the attitude that we are to just accept anything that happens and never dare to ask God why. However, from the Bible we learn that many of God’s people (men and women) asked God why, and God asked them why also. We find the question of Why or the answer to Why in the Scriptures over 261 times. This week, we look at the beginning of the “why” episodes in the Bible, and next week, we will study more “why” episodes and their meaning.
The first question of why came from God after Cain and Abel’s offerings were presented. “And Abel, he also brought of the firstlings of his flock and of the fat thereof. And the Lord had respect unto Abel and to his offering: But unto Cain and to his offering he had not respect. And Cain was very wroth, and his countenance fell. And the Lord said unto Cain, Why art thou wroth? and why is thy countenance fallen? If thou doest well, shalt thou not be accepted? and if thou doest not well, sin lieth at the door. And unto thee shall be his desire, and thou shalt rule over him.” (Gen 4:7, KJV). We know that Cain refused to hear the Lord’s clear teachings, and later killed his own brother.
Abraham’s son Isaac loved his wife Rebekah, but she was barren. “And Isaac entreated the Lord for his wife, because she was barren: and the Lord was entreated of him, and Rebekah his wife conceived.” (Gen 25:21 KJV). After she conceived twins, she felt them struggling inside of her and she questioned why. God answered her with the reason. “And the children struggled together within her; and she said, If it be so, why am I thus? And she went to inquire of the Lord. And the Lord said unto her, Two nations are in thy womb, and two manner of people shall be separated from thy bowels; and the one people shall be stronger than the other people; and the elder shall serve the younger.” (Gen 22-23). The struggles between Esau and Jacob are legendary.
We easily remember the story of God talking to Moses from the burning bush, but what if Moses had just passed on by the bush and not asked why? “And the angel of the Lord appeared unto him in a flame of fire out of the midst of a bush: and he looked, and, behold, the bush burned with fire, and the bush was not consumed. And Moses said, I will now turn aside, and see this great sight, why the bush is not burnt. And when the Lord saw that he turned aside to see, God called unto him out of the midst of the bush, and said, Moses, Moses. And he said, Here am I. And he said, Draw not nigh hither: put off thy shoes from off thy feet, for the place whereon thou standest is holy ground.” (Ex 3:2-5).
Moses’ questioning of “why” to God is frequent in Scripture. When Moses met with continued rebellion from Pharoah after doing exactly what God had told him to do, he questioned why. “And Moses returned unto the Lord, and said, Lord, wherefore hast thou so evil entreated this people? why is it that thou hast sent me? For since I came to Pharaoh to speak in thy name, he hath done evil to this people; neither hast thou delivered thy people at all. Then the Lord said unto Moses, Now shalt thou see what I will do to Pharaoh: for with a strong hand shall he let them go, and with a strong hand shall he drive them out of his land.” (Ex 5:22-6.1).
Later, when the Lord became angry with the Israelites obstinate and rebellious attitude, Moses again asked God why. “And the Lord said unto Moses, I have seen this people, and, behold, it is a stiffnecked people: Now therefore let me alone, that my wrath may wax hot against them, and that I may consume them: and I will make of thee a great nation. And Moses besought the Lord his God, and said, Lord, why doth thy wrath wax hot against thy people, which thou hast brought forth out of the land of Egypt with great power, and with a mighty hand? Wherefore should the Egyptians speak, and say, For mischief did he bring them out, to slay them in the mountains, and to consume them from the face of the earth? Turn from thy fierce wrath, and repent of this evil against thy people.” (Ex 32:9-12). Moses reasoned with God. Now we know that God is God and we are not to think that we are smart enough to “tell” Him what to do, but this was all part of Moses’ training. We all need to realize that even though we are sinners and only saved by the grace of God through the blood of Christ Jesus, He protects us for His Name Sake — not ours. He glorifies Himself. God is not out to glorify our name and our reputation, but His own name and his own Son.
It is okay to ask why. We ask each other “why” all the time. “Why are you sad?” “Why are you mad?” “Why are you so happy today?” “Why did you do that?” Therefore, when something happens in our lives that is joyful, upsetting, or just wrong, it is okay to go to God in prayer and ask Him to reveal to us “why” this is going on. He is still the patient, kind, and loving God of the Old Testament, and He still wants us to seek His guidance in everything we do. He still wants to be our Teacher, Shepherd, Rock of Shelter and Holy God. He is our personal God, not an impersonal God, and the only way to have a relationship is through communication. Talk to God, ask Him questions, ask Him why and He will reveal.
