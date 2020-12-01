Since winter doesn’t officially begin until December 21st, now’s a great time to take advantage of seasonal ingredients to make a yummy fall pumpkin bake. This is a simple recipe that looks beautiful and doesn’t require a pie crust.
Yummy Fall Pumpkin Bake
I pie pumpkin
3 TB butter
3 TB honey
1 tsp cinnamon
¼ tsp cloves
2-3 apples, peeled & chopped (depending on size of pumpkin)
1-2 pears, peeled & chopped
½ cup dried cranberries
¼ cup chopped dates
½ cup chopped walnuts or pecans, toasted
1. Cut top off pumpkin and remove seeds & pulp.
2. Preheat oven to 350.
3. Melt butter in a medium bowl in microwave. Stir in honey, cinnamon and cloves.
3. Add apples, pears, cranberries, and nuts to coat.
4. Spoon mixture into pumpkin.
5. Place top on and place pumpkin on a thick baking pan.
6. Bake 1½ hours or until pumpkin is tender.
7. Let stand 5 minutes before slicing.
To serve, slice pumpkin and serve with fruit combination. If you like, top with vanilla ice cream.
Pumpkin is a type winter squash, so you want a smaller dessert, try smaller types of winter squash, like acorn or butternut.
Orange vegetables are superstars when it comes to beta-carotene content, an antioxidant that helps protect our cells from aging and environmental damage. Also, just like carrots, pumpkin is great for your eye-site.
Other fun pumpkin facts:
• The record for the world's heaviest pumpkin, 2,625 pounds, was established in Belgium in 2016.
• Native to North America, pumpkins are one of the oldest domesticated plants, having been harvested as early as 7,500 BC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.