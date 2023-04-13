Alfred Lord Tennyson said , “In the spring, a young man’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of love.” But for many women, spring means we are consumed with the desire to do a thorough spring cleaning of our home. That means washing windows, curtains, walls, light fixtures, and everything in between. Sometimes it means going through piles of clutter and doing a lot of throwing away and giving away. We work at a feverish pace and quickly find new clutter from another part of the house to put in its place. But for a few moments, we relish victory in the War Against Stuff, and resolve to never let it overtake us again.
Why in the world do we save the 25-year-old roller blades that caused my son to fracture his arm; three spray cans of anti-frozen lock spray that I never needed once I bought them; two extra automatic vegetable choppers (purchased five years apart and stored in different cabinets because we only use them when we are cooking for a crowd, once every five years) . . . the list goes on of the useless items that take up valuable space but somehow escape the eye of the anti-clutter police.
There are specialists, with business cards using the words “Decluttering”or “Organizing”-- who can help us do the tough love, for a fee. They will actually come to our homes and survey the crime scene while doing their best to exude optimism. They ask deep, penetrating questions like—have you used it in the past year? If not, pitch it. Can it be replaced for less than $10—if yes, pitch it. AND, they will carry out the rejected items with them when they leave your house, so you cannot entertain second thoughts about keeping them.
There are some great books on the market which teach us to keep only the possessions that bring us joy. Some have even told us to take photos of special items and save the prints instead of the objects.
Then there are the wise words that motivate me every time: How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. So how do we clean our house? One drawer at a time. One closet at a time. One shelf at a time. And one day we will wake up and think, Mmm, I think I will go shopping today and see if I can find something to brighten up that empty corner!
So, for now, my home will probably continue to be the classic showcase for Overstock.com. If you move into town and you need a coffee pot, a Foreman grill, silverware, pots and pans, a crockpot, towels, etc. to hold you over until your U-Haul arrives, let me know, and I will fix you up with everything you need, and then some!
