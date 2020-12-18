It’s the holiday season! This year we’re going simple but unique and creative with Peppermint Edible Ornaments! These ornaments take literally minutes to create and cost roughly $1.25 for eight! They won’t break the bank ... and let’s be honest, everyone needs a bit of a budget break this time of year. These also double as great teacher gifts or fun little somethings to tie onto gifts. So,let’s get started!
Materials
- Seasonal Cookie Cutters
- 1 Bag of Red Mints
- 1 Bag of Green Mints
- Aluminum Foil
- Pan (A cookie sheet works well)
How-To:
Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Place the mints into the cookie cutters. You will need to crush some to fill in the cracks of the cookie cutters to complete the shape. Put the mint-filled cutters on a flat pan covered with a sheet of aluminum foil.
Put the pan in the preheated oven for five minutes. At the five-minute mark begin closely watching the candy. Depending on your oven you may want to take them out in the next few minutes. Eight minutes did the trick for my candy. I left one sheet in the oven for too long and the candy was over melted and made a giant mess.
Once the candy is melted, remove from the heat and allow to cool inside the cutter to hold the shape. The candy will be very soft at this point and using a point (like a kabob skewer or the tip of a knife), gently make a small hole in the top for the ribbon to thread through.
Gently remove the ornament from the cookie cutter after the candy has completely cooled. It should pop out with easy pressure. Add the ribbon to complete the ornament. Hang your Edible Ornaments on the tree! Merry Christmas!
For more visit www.effortlessgirl.com. Watch Julie also on WJHL Daytime Tri-Cities, Good Day Charlotte on Fox 46, and QC@3 on WBTV Charlotte! Visit @effortlessgirl on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.