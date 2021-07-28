July 30
CROOKED ROAD RAMBLERS: The Crooked Road Ramblers will perform their old-time fiddle-driven string band music in the Backstreet Park Friday, July 30, 5:30 – 7 p.m., sponsored by the West Jefferson Community Partnership. Bring a chair or blanket and prepare to be entertained. The West Jefferson’s Backstreet Park is located at 2nd Ave.
July 31
BACK THE BLUE WALK-A-THON: On Saturday, July 31, The Ashe County Republican Party with be hosting a Walk-A-Thon benefiting local law enforcement. The event will begin at the Old Glendale Springs Fire Department and will conclude at the Elk Shoals Camp Ground following a three-and-a-half mile walk. For sponsor sheets or for more information call (336) 997-3265.
Aug 7
ZION METHODIST FISH FRY: The Zion Methodist Church will be holding a fish fry on Aug. 7, from 5 — 7 p.m. The event will take place at the church’s fellowship hall located at 303 Zion Methodist Church Road in Todd. Adult plates are $12 and children’s plates are $10. All plates include fried fish, hush puppies, baked potatoes, slaw, dessert and drink. To place large orders call ahead at (336) 877-7558.
WATSON FAMILY REUNION: The Watson Family will be holding a reunion on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Deep Gap Fire Department located at 6583 Old US 421 South in Deep Gap. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Ice, plates, flateware and napkins provided. Please bring a covered dish and drink for the luncheon. Family members are encouraged to bring their favorite family photos and stories. For more information contact Roy Watson at (336) 877-7482, Jack Watson at (336) 846-1221 or Louise Greene at (828) 297-3409.
BBQ CHICKEN: On Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. the Lansing Volunteer Fire Department is sponsoring a BBQ Chicken fundraiser. Dinners include 1/2 chicken, baked beans, slaws, rolls and a dessert for $8 or 1/2 chicken for $4. For more information call Shirley at (336) 997-0944 or call the Lansing Fire Department at (336) 384-4545.
Aug. 14
LANSING FIRE DEPARTMENT FUNDAY: Join the Lansing Volunteer Fire Department on on Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for their Family Fund Day event. The event will feature lots of activities such as a bouncy house, face painting, dunking booth, pop corn, cotton candy and hot dogs. Donation jars will be set up for anyone who would like to make a donation to the fire department. For more information call (336) 977-0944, (336) 887-6448 or (336) 877-7244.
Aug. 15
JOHNSON FAMILY DECORATION: On Sunday, Aug. 15, the Johnson Family will hold a decoration. the event will take place on the Hartsog Farm, located at 15740 Highway-88 West, in Creston. Everyone is welcome to come by anytime on Sunday. To make donations to the family cemetery fund mail Mrs. Mildred Graybeal at Box 2550, Big Laurel Road, Creston, NC 28615. For more information contact Norman Hartsog at (336) 385-1226.
Sept 10
GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home will hold its 22nd annual golf tournament on Sept. 10, at the Brushy Mountain Golf Club located at 300 Gold Course Lane in Taylorsville. Tee times are at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person, which includes a meal. After Aug. 1, tickets will be $85 per person.
