WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce will host its 12th annual “Outrageously Good” Customer Service Awards to honor those in the community who deliver exceptional customer service.
In previous years, the event has featured a breakfast and awards ceremony at a local restaurant. However, due to COVID-19 this year’s event will be held virtually via Zoom Video Communications on Oct. 14.
Since its inception, SkyLine/SkyBest has served as the sponsor of the event each year.
Over the years, the Chamber has recognized individuals and departments, as well as overall businesses.
The Chamber invites those who have visited a local business that has continued to provide excellent customer service during this unusual time to share their experience by submitting a nomination.
“We’re trying to focus on a business that went out of their way to provide a safe shopping experience for their customers during COVID,” said Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt. “And also business or individuals that were very inventive in the way they kept their businesses open and their customers being served.”
Honeycutt added that it is helpful that those making submissions include not only the name of the individual or business, but provide an example of why they are deserving of the award.
“It is always a favorite awards presentation because it recognizes the people throughout the county that make Ashe County so special and makes us stand out with their genuine concern for their customers and clients,” Honeycutt said. “We are proud to get to recognize them.”
Nominations can be completed by emailing the Chamber at ashechamber@skybest.com.
All nominations are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7.
The 2019 “Outrageously Good” Customer Service awards were held at Winner’s Circle Restaurant in Jefferson on Oct. 9.
Individual recipients were Selma Quintero (Havana Cafe), Kristell Fulbright (Blue Ridge Movie Lounge), Katrina Calhoun, Stella Revis and Darlis Farmer (Roten Insurance Agency), Amber Shinn (Ashe Rental Agency), Marc Boston (Ashe Memorial Hospital), Marna Napoleon (Ashe County Public Library), and Josh Roten (Appalachian Legacy Funeral Service).
The business recipient was Bohemia, which was received by Crystal Miller.
