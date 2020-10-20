GRASSY CREEK — There was an abundance of sunshine and smiling faces during the 18th Annual New River Blues Gathering II at Riverhouse Inn & Restaurant, located at 2896 Old Field Creek Road.
The event was held on Sunday, Oct. 18 from 1 to 5 p.m. and was an exclusive outdoor event with limited seating due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing was not an issue as attendees found their seats on the lawn in front of the porch and the meadow across the road. Tickets were purchased in advance by phone for $50 and prices included a helping of the River House’s Jambalaya, also known as a “Blues Plate Special.”
Guests were treated to the musical stylings of Mac Arnold, Donald Ceasar and the King Bees Duo as they performed their songs from the porch.
