The Jane Lonon Legacy Fund was established in June 2019 to honor the dedication and hard work of Jane Lonon, retired executive director of the Ashe County Arts Council. Her devotion to the development of the arts in Ashe County is the motivation to continue that work in perpetuity. The Legacy Fund grants money yearly to projects that feature the fine arts, performing arts or heritage arts of the Appalachians in Ashe County.
The goals of the grant are to promote art activities, art-related projects that contribute to tourism and economic development and celebrate the heritage of Ashe County and the Appalachian region. There was a pool of very strong applications that featured projects in a variety of disciplines, and the committee wishes it could have funded every request. After careful consideration the committee awarded a $2,500 Jane Lonon Legacy Grant to the Ashe County Mural Connectivity Project.
The Ashe County Mural Connectivity Project will create a series of murals, the first of which will be at the New River State Park. These murals will reflect Ashe County’s natural beauty and artistic talent. The overall goal of the project is to create a connection between the arts and nature. The murals will connect, introduce and bridge together Ashe County’s natural assets with the cultural arts community, thus enhancing the economy, tourism and awareness of our natural assets.
The project is a collaborative effort of several community partners including Ashe County Economic Development, Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, and NC State Parks. The idea for the project was born at an Appalachian Gateway Community workshop, which focused on leveraging natural and cultural assets in areas like Ashe County to balance their need for economic growth with their interest in preserving the surrounding natural ecosystems, landscapes, and cultural heritage. The group attending included Wesley Barker, Cathy Barr, Joe Shimel and Kitty Honeycutt. The first mural will feature the work of a local artist, Whitney Landwehrmann, and will showcase the New River and some of its wildlife. The mural will be on display at the Wagoner Access of The New River State Park.
The Jane Lonon Legacy Grant committee includes members from the Ashe County Arts Council, local artists and community members.
The next grant process will begin in the spring 2021. For more information contact the Ashe County Arts Council at (336) 846-2787 or info@ashecountyarts.org.
