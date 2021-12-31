In spite of continued COVID-19 concerns surrounding Delta and Omicron variants, citizens of Ashe County made the best of 2021 in ways both large and small. Follow along for some highlights as seen through our newsroom.
Samaritan’s Purse builds COVID-19 field hospital
Jan. 6
After setting up temporary COVID-19 field hospitals in New York and Italy in 2020, Boone-based Samaritan’s Purse is now building a new 30-bed field hospital in Lenoir to provide COVID-19 support to Western North Carolina health systems.
This is the first field hospital Samaritan’s Purse has built in the state. Melissa Strickland, a spokesperson for Samaritan’s Purse, said UNC Health Care and Caldwell Memorial Hospital approached the organization to explain the need for the field hospital while COVID-19 cases are surging. “After some discussion and assessment, we concluded that we could indeed support them and deployed immediately after that,” Strickland said.
The field hospital — on the grounds of Caldwell UNC Health Care — is on schedule to open midweek. It will serve five health systems including: Caldwell UNC Health Care (Lenoir), Appalachian Regional Healthcare System (Boone), Catawba Valley Health System (Hickory), Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge (Morganton), Frye Regional Medical Center (Hickory) The Caldwell UNC site was selected due to its central location and ability to provide support services.
Patients receiving treatment at the field hospital will be limited to those who are COVID-positive but do not need the support of a ventilator, according to Strickland. Strickland said the field hospital does not have an intensive care unit.
“On behalf of all the health systems participating in this effort, I’d like to thank Samaritan’s Purse for making this investment in the well-being of our communities,” said Laura Easton, president and CEO of Caldwell UNC Health Care.
Historic Todd General Store lost to fire
March 3
The Todd General Store, which was established in 1914 and has captured the hearts of both locals and visitors for more than a century, was a total loss due to a structure fire on the night of Feb. 25.
According to Ashe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patty Gambill, the fire was called into the E-911 Center at 9:51 p.m. Responding to the scene were Todd VFD, Deep Gap VFD, Fleetwood VFD, Meat Camp VFD, Ashe Medics, Ashe County Fire Marshal’s Office, Ashe County Sheriff’s Office and Blue Ridge Energies.
Gambill confirmed that the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire. “The fire departments cleared the scene at 3:15 a.m. on Feb. 26, however Todd VFD was called back to the scene at 8:47 a.m. to extinguish a small flare up which took around two hours,” Gambill said in an email response. According to Gambill, the SBI is assisting in the fire investigation because it was a commercial structure.
Ashe County Fire Marshal Jonathan Stansberry said the point of origin was the west end of the building on the inside of the wall. He added that the fire pattern suggests an area in the kitchen located near the center of the west wall. The historic landmark’s newest owners, the Connell family, had worked diligently to renovate the building since purchasing it in May 2019.
K9s and officers receive bulletproof vests from donation
March 10
Ashe County Sheriff’s Office K9s “Rhino” and “William” have received bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. on March 4. K9 “Rhino’s” vest was embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.” K9 “William’s” vest was embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”
Public Information Officer for the ASCO Brian Blanco commented on what the donation meant for the K9s and their handlers. “Our dogs work hard and, just like their human handlers, they put their lives at risk every time they come to work,” said Blanco. “These dogs are part of our sheriff’s office family and deserve the highest protection they can get. “I was there when both K9 Rhino and K9 William put on their vests for the first time and, if I’m not mistaken, they seemed proud. They were strutting around ready to go to work.”
Cathy Howell reflects on her time in Jefferson
March 24
After 32 years as Town Manager of Jefferson, Cathy Howell has resigned from her position.Currently, there have been no decisions on who will resume the position of town manager.
Howell stated that after reporting to the Board of Alderman for the past 32years, leaving the position has been difficult, but she looks forward to spending more time with her family and letting someone else take the reins.“This is my home away from home,” said Howell.“I’ve made it my life. I’ve dedicated more time to the town than I have my own life.” She looks forward to being able to connect more with her family and having time to herself. “Now is the time that I let someone else step into my shoes and I can go home and be with my family and enjoy life,” said Howell.
Old Lansing school continues to grow through Lost Province Center for Cultural Arts
April 7
As the old Lansing Elementary School sits proudly just off NC 194, the Lost Province Center for Cultural Arts has begun to make way on the building, hoping for something Ashe County has never seen before.
Effective July 1, 2020, LPCCA attained ownership of both the historic Lansing schoolhouse and classroom building. Both buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
LPCCA has a vision to transform the historic landmark into a mixed-use campus, which will serve as a singular showcase in Ashe County for the promotion and preservation of arts and crafts, music and culinary arts.
David Norman, who serves as LPCCA’s board chair and CEO, said the idea of creating such a space in Lansing began approximately five years ago. According to Norman, they plan to teach the culinary service and skills necessary to run a restaurant. In the old schoolhouse there will be a farm-to-table “white tablecloth” style restaurant for students to showcase their culinary talents.
Also in the schoolhouse building will be a gallery and gift store, as well as at least 18 studio apartments on the second floor. Norman said that as they attract tourists and artists to the community, they want to be able to provide them with a place to stay. The plan is for these apartments to be short-term rentals primarily for students and educators, as well as tourists.
An estimated $6 million is on the table in restoration of the schoolhouse. “I want people to fill this space,” Norman said. “I want to fill it full of adult learners and artists.”
SpaceX astronauts inspire Ashe County students
April 28
A teacher’s hopeful inquiry led to the opportunity of a lifetime for the students of Ashe County Middle School who on Friday, April 23, got to partake in a Q&A session via Zoom with the astronauts of SpaceX’s Inspiration 4.
The four-person crew of Inspiration 4, consisting of geoscientist Sian Proctor, entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, Iraq War veteran and engineer Chris Sembroski and Hayley Arceneaux, a physician’s assistant at St. Jude and a survivor of childhood bone cancer, are set to partake in the first all civilian space mission later this year.
The Zoom meeting was brought about by first-year teacher Charlene Horton, who was searching for engaging and inspiring learning activities to accompany her regular lesson plan, a task which she admits has been challenging since the start of theCOVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m always trying to think of how I can get them to be really excited about what they’re learning. I can’t change the content of what I’m teaching, but I can change how I teach it,” said Horton. “During this time it’s so hard for them to stay engaged, especially when we went remote for those couple of months.”
After learning about the recent work of SpaceX and their plans to launch the first all civilian crew into orbit, Horton decided to reach out to the private aerospace company to see if they would be interested in a virtual meeting.“ I researched Inspiration4 and the mission that they’re doing and what they stand for, it was so exciting. So, I literally just went to the SpaceX website, went to the contact page and I just wrote a little message,” said Horton. “The biggest thing I’ve ever felt is that if you just ask, the worst thing that could happen is that they say no.”
Horton noted that she did not expect a response, how she, received a message from Inspiration4’s mission director Scott Poteet within a couple of hours and was eventually able to arrange a time for a virtual meeting between the astronauts and Ashe County students. The meeting would go hand-in-hand with a science lesson Horton was teaching which required her students to build model rockets — rockets they would launch on school grounds following the virtual meeting.
During the hour-long Zoom meeting — which was broadcast throughout the school — a panel of students was given the opportunity to meet the crew of Inspiration 4 and ask them questions they had regarding space travel, the crews upcoming mission and the future of civilian space exploration. The student’s inquiries ranged from technical questions such as what makes a SpaceX Falcon9 rocket reusable to what personal belongings will the astronauts take with them to space and what role-models inspired the crew to become astronauts.“ I feel like it’s going to make them realize that you can do anything that you want to do,” said Horton.
“I’m thrilled, excited. I think it’s been a wonderful opportunity for our students,” said Dustin Farmer, Principle of Ashe County Middle School. “Certainly for our kids —some of them who have not been exposed to much more than Ashe County — we’re just so thankful for this opportunity. Hopefully it will inspire them to dream big and realize that their dreams are possible.”
High Country mourns tragic deaths
May 5
The High Country is in mourning following an April 28 standoff with law enforcement, including departments and officers from Ashe County, that left five people dead — two of which were WCSO deputies.
“This is an incredibly tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman said in a statement. “I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.
“According to the WCSO, deputies responded to a call for a welfare check at 553 Hardaman Circle just outside of Boone at 9:44 a.m. The check was initiated by the homeowner’s employer, who reported the home owner did not report to work or respond to telephone calls, according to the WCSO. The deputies, Sgt. Chris Ward and K9 Deputy Logan Fox, entered the residence after discovering all vehicles belonging to the residents were on the property, according to the WCSO.
After entering, the deputies discovered the bodies of Michelle Annette Ligon, 61, and George Wyatt Ligon, 58, and began searching the home, according to WCSO Major Kelly Redmon.
The deputies were allegedly fired upon by a suspect identified by the WCSO as Isaac Alton Barnes, 32. Fox and Ward called for backup from responding agencies; back up responded immediately, according to Redmon. Barnes is also believed to have killed the Ligons, who were identified by the WCSO as his mother and stepfather.
Three days before this incident, according to Hagaman, Barnes is alleged to have attacked his biological father with a knife the Sunday before the shooting. Hagaman said, from what he understood, there was no bodily harm, but that it was mostly concerning “imbalance issues.”
Fox died at the scene and Ward died after being airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment, according to the WCSO. Ward’s death was confirmed about 9 p.m., while Fox’s condition was not made public until the next day. Fox’s K9, Raven, was left in Fox’s vehicle and was unharmed, according to Redmon.
Local teacher earns title of Kenan Fellow, uses experience to promote local agriculture
June 2
This past year, an Ashe County educator earned the honored title of Kenan Fellow. Now, she hopes to not only apply her hands-on experience to the classroom, but to help promote agriculture as a top-notch career choice to her students.
In April 2020 Barbra Heufel, a third grade teacher at Ashe County’s Mountain View Elementary School, received word that she was selected as one of only 19 teachers from across the state to be a Kenan Fellow.
Since 2000 the Kenan Fellowship — an initiative of the Kenan Institute for Engineering, Technology & Science at North Carolina State University — has helped address the need for high-quality professional development for educators in North Carolina.
Heufel’s selection, which was made possible through a partnership between the Kenan Fellowship, North Carolina Farm Bureau, the Ashe County Farm Bureau and the Alleghany County Farm Bureau has taken Heufel on a crash course into the state’s bustling Christmas Tree industry — an experience she says she was honored to be a part of.
“Ashe County is the largest Christmas tree producing county in the United States and North Carolina is the second largest state for Christmas Tree production,” Heufel said. “It’s just a really big honor to be in that role as a leader for educators and as a leader for our community; to encourage our students and show them that this is a great career opportunity that we’re missing.”
Ashe County family reclaims a lost piece of their history
Tucked away in a lush tract of towering pines near the New River lay remnants of an old homestead belonging to one of Ashe County’s early commissioners. A relic of the 19th century, the site was nearly lost to time before members of the Carson family reclaimed the piece of regional history from the forest.
Born in Antrim County, Ireland in 1795, Matthew Carson would immigrate to America as a young man and would eventually settle in Ashe County where he would carve out a life for himself.
According to family history, at the age of 70 Matthew Carson would be appointed as the first county commissioner of Ashe County after the Civil War and would be in charge of administering the amnesty of oaths, as well as swearing in new justices of the peace.
He would be selected to serve on a special three-man court in 1865 and would also be elected as Ashe County’s first representative in the NC General Assembly in Raleigh following the Civil War where he would serve two terms, one between 1865-66 and another between 1868-69. Matthew Carson would die at the ripe old age of 86 in 1881, following his wife Jane Carson who had died the previous year.
As the decades have drifted by, the roots placed in Ashe County by the Irish immigrant have remained strong, with many descendants of the Carson family still calling the region home. One such descendent is Matthew Carson’s great, great, great grandson Rick Carson, who has been spearheading the efforts to rediscover and clean up the old, family homesite.
“It was a lost place, that’s for sure. It was like finding a needle in a haystack, basically a forgotten place,” Carson said. “History is laid out for us to find. As a child I can remember coming back into these woods with my grandfather and he told me the old place was in the area. And so, I just went pioneering and discovered the old chimney.” Nestled deep in a thick tract of woods and accessible only by foot or ATV, is what remains of the Carson homesite, which now only consist of the cabin’s chimney, a stone foundation and the family cemetery. For the past three summers Carson has been working tirelessly to take back his family history from Mother Nature, clearing away dense brush and fallen timbers and eventually placing a monument honoring Matthew Carson and his wife, Jane.
Ashe athletes make their mark in state championships
Summer athletics come to a close as Ashe County High School’s top athletes make their mark in state championships. On Friday, June 25, the girls tennis team traveled to the 1A/2ANCHSAA Women’s Tennis State Championship in Cary. Top-seed Elizabeth Wallace was the only ACHS athlete to compete and she finished in the Top 8 in the 2A Classification.
In her first round against Randleman’s Emily Roach, Wallace dominated in both sets winning 6-0 and 6-1. In the Quarterfinals, Wallace was defeated 6-1, 6-1 by Fred T. Foard’s Alexis Wolgermuth.
On Saturday, June 26, the Track& Field State Championship was held at NC A&T University. Emily Hartsoe, Bella Powers, Gabby Harmon, Katlyn French, Emmi Cheek and Jezik Martin competed and represented Ashe County High School in the 2A Division. Hartsoe received the title for the discus 2A State Champion and got 13th place in shot put.
In the girls 4x200 relay, Powers, Harmon, Martin and French took 10th place for their team. Cheek placed sixth in the girls 300 hurdles and French placed eighth.
Also on Saturday, the Wrestling team competed in the 2A NCHSAA Wrestling State Championship at Wheatmore High School. In the 132 pound weight class, Drew Rowland (23-3) scored two team points and finished in the Top 8. Rowland won the first round by decision (decision 8-4) over Wheatmore’s Seth Miller (26-5) but lost in the quarterfinal to West Stanley’s Bryson Whitley (19-7) by major decision, 12-3.
In the 160 pound weight class, Matthew Peterson, 17-4 for the season, scored four team points and finished in the Top 8. Peterson won by fall, 3:23 over Daniel Bowers from Nash Central(17-2).
The quarterfinal saw defeat for Peterson as Bandys’ Caleb Moore, 27-4 in conference, won by decision, (decision 4-3). Gaberiel Bare (23-2) scored four team points in the 182 pound weight class and finished in the Top 8. Bare won by fall over Atkins’ Kelvin Espinoza, 18-2 in the conference season, (fall 2:59). In the quarterfinal, Grayson Cannon(25-2) from East Lincoln won by fall, 1:53. Finally, in the 195 pound weight class, Timothy Peterson (21-5)took defeat in round one by Croatan’s Dakota Gray (17-3) as he won by fall, 1:37.
“These four have had an incredible season and worked so hard in their training and all placed in one of the toughest regions in the state,” said Coach Danny Dillard. “This was a different state tournament than usual being held at a high school instead of a coliseum, having limited capacity due to COVID-19, and no wrestle backs occurring. Each young man had a hard fight, but not one of them didn’t give it their all. It was an honor to watch them, coach them and form a special bond with each state qualifier. These losses are merely a stepping stone in life because often times you are going to overcome difficult obstacles. Not one young man’s worth is determined by wins and losses. We are proud of these Huskies and all their accomplishments.”
Hunger and Health Coalition partners with local farms to provide fresh produce
During the course of six years, the Hunger and Health Coalition has partnered with 18-20 local farms to provide healthy and nutritious foods to their clients. In the last two years, especially in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency has seen a significant increase in the amount of partnering farms.
“We have a deep commitment to supporting our local farms,” said Hunger and Health Coalition Executive Director Elizabeth Young. “We know that fresh produce is one of the most desired items by our clients and their families. And being able to offer these products increases the holistic health and wellness for our community.” In an effort to deepen the relationships with their partner farms, Hunger and Health Coalition staff members are making efforts to tour the partner farms to see how and what is being grown. In turn, the partner farms are invited to visit the Hunger and Health Coalition to learn more about its operations.
More information on the Health and Hunger Coalition — located at 141Health Center Drive, Suite C — can be found at www.hungerandhealthcoalition.com/home. More information on Springhouse Farms can be found at www.springhousefarm.net/.
County loses historic host and entertainer
July 28
Gary Poe, host of WKSK’s famed Ole Time and Bluegrass Music Show, historian and beloved member of the Ashe County community, died Wednesday, July 21, in West Jefferson. Though most know Poe through his passion for mountain music, many recall Poe’s time as an educator in the Ashe County Public School System. Poe began teaching chemistry at Beaver Creek High School and moved on to teach science at Ashe Central High School.
Following his retirement in 1995, he pursued a career in radio, devoting all of his time to the research and perpetuation of old time string music, bluegrass and traditional shape-note singing. Poe hosted the Ole Time and Bluegrass Music Show on Saturday mornings, which aired “just a little after 11,” he always said.
“Radio perfectly coincided with Poe’s huge love for music and teaching,” Marty Norris said. Norris was a producer on Poe’s show from its first day on air in 1998. Sitting across the control board from Norris, Poe relied on a team of WKSK producers to play the songs, while he gave insight into the history and origins of artists from Wayne Henderson to Herb Key. “He was a walking encyclopedia of bluegrass and old time music,” Norris said.
Norris accompanied Poe to all of his live events from shows at the Ashe County Civic Center with local bands, such as Rock Bottom Bluegrass band to the fiddler’s convention in Galax, Va. Poe’s natural ability to build rapport with artists from was a testament to his friendly character. “He put a lot of those guys on the map,” Norris said.
Town of Jefferson welcomes Charity Shatley as new town manager
Aug. 18
The town of Jefferson and the Jefferson aldermen announced that Charity Shatley will be the new town manager. Shatley is a native of Ashe County, graduate of Ashe County High School, Appalachian State University with a degree in business administration and marketing, and Gardner-Webb College, MBA.
“I am an Ashe County native, raised along the South Fork of the New River,” said Shatley. “I attended and graduated from Appalachian State University, where I studied marketing from the Walker College of Business. I was previously working with SkyLine SkyBest as an Outside Business Sales Executive in which I gained an incredible amount of insight and knowledge about our area in terms of commerce, economic development and infrastructure. I have a great passion for the High Country in preserving and nurturing what makes our home so special. My goal is to ensure that taxpayer moneyis being handled with the utmostrespect and integrity.”
Shatley’s first official day was Monday, Aug. 16, and she said she is very excited to take on the reins in her new position. “I am honored to be chosen as our county seat’s new town manager, and am deeply appreciative to the board of aldermen for giving me this tremendous opportunity,” Shatley said. “I look forward to working with our community members and partners to help advance the town’s economic future and continue to provide key services to residents, businesses, local government and anchor institutions while promoting and preserving Jefferson’s rich historical traditions. I am extremely grateful to our interim town manager, Dan McMillan, also the former county manager, for helping me through my transition into this new role.”
Museum’s victory garden keeps Ashe County food heritage alive
Now in its sixth year, the Ashe County Victory Garden — part of the Museum of Ashe County History — is doing its part to preserve the region’s unique agricultural heritage. Maintained by volunteers from the Ashe Extension Master Gardeners program, the garden produces an abundance of crops distinctive to the High County, such as Ashe County pimento peppers, Oxheart tomatoes and Morse’s Pole 191 beans for their seeds.
Originally planned as part of the museum’s World War II exhibit, the garden has, over time, transformed into a tool for educating the public about local plant varieties and how to grow them. “When we first started growing stuff, we took the crops that came from the garden and took them to the sharing center, squash and things like that, and they were able to use the food,” said Bill Naser, victory garden coordinator and local master gardener. “But, it has since evolved into a seed saving garden. We take every bean, we take every seed from the peppers, from the tomatoes, we save them, put them into little envelopes and take them to the library and people can come and check them out.”
Located on the second floor of the Ashe County Public Library, the Ashe Seed Library allows residents to pick out free, open-pollinated seeds produced locally. The goal of the program is to preserve the seeds, stories, and food ways specific to Ashe County and Western North Carolina through gardening.
“These seeds have stories, they’re connected to families in the community that have been saving them for sometimes a 150 years,” said Ashe County extension director, Travis Birdsell. “Not only are they part of our living heritage, they’re also adapted to our area to grow better here.” For more information about the Ashe County Seed Library visit arlibrary.libguides.com/acpl-online/seed-library or call (336)846-2041.The Ashe County Victory Garden is located behind the Museum of Ashe County History located at 301 E Main Street in Jefferson. The museum’s hours of operation are Tuesday-Saturday from10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Davis Absher named new head coach for ACHS basketball
Sept. 8
Ashe County High School has officially named Davis Absher as the boys head basketball coach. Absher, originally from Davie County, said he is honored to take this position and is looking forward to the upcoming season.
“I am excited and humbled about at the opportunity to be the head men’s basketball coach at Ashe County high school,” said Absher. “My dad, Mike Absher, former head coach at Davie High School from 2002-2021, was a high school basketball coach and watching him run his own program inspired me at a young age to one day do the same. Having played at the high school (Davie County High School) and collegiate (Averett University) level, coached at the college level (UVA Wise), I am excited to finally pursue this opportunity at Ashe County High School.”
Ashe County Arts Council announces new executive director
Sept. 15
Recently, the Ashe County Arts Council announced that High Country native Joni Raywill be taking on the role of executive director for the organization. Ray, who will be coming from the neighboring Florence Thomas Art School, is slated to assume her new position starting in late September.
Having served as the Gallery Director at Florence Thomas Art School for seven years, Raywill bring a wealth of experience and knowledge of both of the arts and working with the public to her new position at the arts council. “I was fortunate to have that job because we have at least 30 to 40 artists on consignment there. So, I was able to meet all kinds or artists in that position and about half of them were local, so I’ll carry that into my new job,” Ray said regarding her current position at Florence Thomas Art School. “Also, I got to work hands on with a lot of our board members and volunteers and that’s really made a lasting impression on me.”
Wesley Barker, president of the Arts Council’s Board of Directors, said, “We are excited to have Joni Ray join us as our next executive director. Joni brings a wealth of knowledge in arts programming across many mediums, possesses technology skills across many platforms and is an artist in her own right. Joni will bring a fresh perspective to our organization appealing to many demographics, while still holding onto the values that made the Ashe County Arts Council the solid, respected organization it is today. It’s being recognized across the state as one of the premier arts organizations.”
White House chooses Ashe County Christmas tree for the Blue Room
Oct. 27
Christmas at the White House has been an extravagant event for years and Ashe County has been no stranger to fulfilling the First Lady’s tree selection with the finest Frasier firs the country has to offer. Peak Farms from Ashe County was selected as the winner of 2021 with a 30-year-old, 19-foot tree to the White House.
In previous years, Ashe County tree farmers have been chosen as the Grand Champions of the National Christmas Tree Association Tree Contest — more specifically in 2008 and 2012 when a native county tree was placed in The Blue Room of the White House for former First Ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obama.
This year, Rusty and son Beau Estes, owners of Peak Farms located in Jefferson, were the Grand Champions for the selection of the White House’s Blue Room Christmas Tree. The Estes clan were also the providers in 2008 and 2012 for previous presidents as well as in 2018 when a selection was made for the vice president’s residence. Peak Creek Farms has been growing trees since 1979 and now have over 400,000 Christmas Trees growing on their farms as a multigenerational family farm operation.
The honor of presenting a Christmas Tree to the White House is earned by being named Grand Champion Grower of NCTA’s National Tree Contest, which has been going on since 1966. The tree itself must be between 18 and 19 feet tall to reach the ceiling of The Blue Room. In August of2021, the Estes clan received the title of Grand Champion as they entered the Frasier fir contest. The tree will make its way to the White House in November.
Local conservationist surprised with Order of the Long Leaf Pine
Ashe County resident Walter Clark has devoted much of his life to preserving many of North Carolina’s natural treasures. Now, Clark’s many contributions to the state have officially been recognized, when on the evening of Oct. 21 he was surprised with one of NorthCarolina’s most prestigious awards — The Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
The ceremony took place as part of a Blue Ridge Conservancy event held at The Old Orchard Creek General Store, which is owned by both Clark and Johnny Burleson. Clark was presented with the award in the presence of several state and local officials, including members of the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, county commissioners Chuck Olive and Todd McNeill, county manager Adam Stumb, North Carolina Representative Ray Pickett and State Senator Deanna Ballard. Also in attendance was the Chief Deputy Secretary of the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, Staci Meyer, who made the trip to Lansing to present Clark the award on behalf of Gov. Roy Cooper.
Clark stated that he was both surprised and honored to have received one the state’s most treasured awards.“It was a big surprise. I can’t believe they were able to keep it a secret,” Clark said. “It’s an honor to get this. The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is probably one of the most special awards you can get in North Carolina. So, what can I say, I’m privileged.”
High Country Habitat Restoration Coalition removes invasive plants in Green Valley
The High Country Habitat Restoration Coalition hosted an invasive species clean up day on Oct. 21 at Green Valley Community Park to battle oriental bittersweet, a vining plant that is highly destructive to native ecosystems and growing in the High Country.
Oriental bittersweet grows at a rapid pace, according to Kylie Barnes from Mountain True, an environmental organization serving the southern Blue Ridge under which the HC Habitat Restoration Coalition is organized. She said at the Green Valley Community Park once a different invasive plant, multiflora rose, was removed the oriental bittersweet received more sun and grew quickly.
Bittersweet’s vines wrap tightly around tree trunks and branches, choking them. When it grows large enough the vines can weigh down branches and snap them. Climbing from limb to limb, oriental bittersweet can do significant damage to native trees. “We’re trying to cut the root about an inch above the ground and then apply this herbicide,” said Barnes.
Barnes said that while herbicide isn’t ideal, it is the best way to control the bittersweet. The HC Habitat Restoration Coalition volunteers do not spray herbicide on all the vegetation, but instead use small bottles with sponge-tips which they dab on the cut end of the bittersweet’s root to apply the herbicide directly to the desired plant.
Bittersweet stands out against the rest of the brush at the park. Yellowing a bit earlier than the other plants, it is a dense vine with round leaves and, during the fall, bright red berries in yellow casings. During the fall, the berries make the vine easy to spot, but also quick to spread as birds eat the berries and distribute them across long distances.
According to the North Carolina Forest Service, oriental bittersweet was introduced to the U.S. from Asia in the 1800s for ornamental purposes. Now, it is a popular garnish for holiday decorations although many environmentalists, including those with the HC Habitat Restoration Coalition, ask holiday decorators to not use the plant so that the berries do not spread the plant in the local landscapes.
While the red berries are attractive, local plant nurseries or greenhouses can provide alternatives for holiday decorations and wreaths. The High Country Habitat Restoration Coalition will be hosting more invasive plant clean up days in community spaces across the region.
Blue Ridge Elementary celebrates 2021 Blue Ribbon School title
On Friday, Oct. 29, students and staff at Blue Ridge Elementary School celebrated their recent Blue Ribbon Award with photos, confetti, popcorn and slushies. Back on Tuesday, Sept.21, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized a total of 325 schools as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools, including Blue Ridge Elementary, which is a recognition based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
“Receiving the National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work and dedication of the staff and students at Blue Ridge,” said Principal Joallen Lowder shortly after the honor was announced. “I am honored to be part of an incredible school family, who work together to make great things happen for our students.”
The celebration at Blue Ridge included all classes having their picture made with a sign naming Blue Ridge as a 2021 Blue Ribbon School as well as full class grade pictures. Afterwards, students were given blue slushies and popcorn. Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox said that she was excited to have a fun day at the school and to communicate with the outstanding group of kids. “It’s been really fun,” said Cox. “We love to see so many students celebrating and we’re very proud of Blue Ridge Elementary.”
The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award acknowledges the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools for 39 years. The department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates.
Blue Ridge extends its gratitude to the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program in giving them this recognition.
Family loses everything in house fire
Dec. 1
Cody and Sandy Garn lost their beloved belongings as their home at 669 Glen King Rd. in Lansing burned to the ground, on Saturday, Nov.27. Lansing and Warrensville Fire Department responded to the fire. The house was deemed a total loss. The fire is under investigation.
The only items that survived were a few photo albums, a Bible and a couple of old family guns that were under the bed.
They have two sons Camden, 7, and Colson, 3. The Garn family said the boys could use some bibs, boots and thick snow jackets, the family stated. Camden wears a size 7-8 in clothes and 1.5 youth in boots. Colson wears a size 3-4 in clothes and size 9 toddler in boots. A family member has set up a GoFundMe page for those who would like to help. To donate directly, community members can also reach out to Cody Garn via email at cagarn14@gmail.com.
