The Ashe County Volunteer Initiative School Supply Drive was a huge success, thanks to the generous hearts of the people of Ashe County.
"We appreciate all the drop-off location for allowing us to place boxes in their places of business since mid-June," said the Ashe County Volunteer Initiative.
Those locations include all three branches of LifeStore Bank, Fifth Third Bank, First Citizens Bank, Skyline National Bank, Ashe County Public Library, Generations Ashe, Jefferson Drug, People’s Drug, Warrensville Drug, Medi Home Health & Hospice, CJ’s Market, AEV, GE, United Chemi Con, Riverview Community Center, Ingle’s, Ashe Memorial Hospital, Skyline Telephone, and Ashe Family Healthcare.
The amount of items collected this year was remarkable: Everything from book bags, packages of loose leaf paper, 3 ring binders, glue sticks, composition notebooks, scissors, pencils, crayons, colored pencils, pencil sharpeners, erasers, markers, highlighters, hand sanitizers, pencil cases, rulers, pens etc.
All items were distributed among the counselors at the schools and to the children at the Back to School Bash. All monetary donations received will be divided among the five schools.
The Ashe County Volunteer Coordinator, Jennifer Richardson, along with the Ashe County Volunteer Initiative Advisory Board offer their sincere appreciation to the churches, businesses and individuals who supported this drive and so freely gave for the children. "
"We would like to extend a special thank you to Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church Youth, Pastor Doug Halsey, Pastor Cory Halsey and Tonya Halsey for helping to make this process flow so smoothly," Ashe County Volunteer Initiative said. "Thank you for allowing us to use your fellowship hall and all the work you did behind the scenes. Together, we can make a difference."
