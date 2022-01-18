RALEIGH — Candidate filing for North Carolina’s 2022 primary elections, as well as rescheduled municipal elections, will resume at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, and end at noon on Friday, March 4, under an order issued Jan. 11 by the Superior Court of Wake County.
The order by a three-judge panel upheld state legislative and congressional district maps being challenged in redistricting-related lawsuits.
“State Board of Elections staff will immediately begin preparing for the continuation of the candidate filing period, including securing a location to ensure the health and safety of staff and candidates,” said Karen Brinson Bell, State Board executive director. “We will provide all details to the public as soon as possible at NCSBE.gov and through an announcement distributed to the media.”
County and municipal candidate filing also will resume on Feb. 24 and take place at the county board of elections offices. Contact the specific county office for hours of operation and COVID-19 protocols.
Meanwhile, a separate court order on Jan. 11 ordered the suspension of the consideration of any challenges to candidates for U.S. House, N.C. House and N.C. Senate, until final resolution of the litigation in the redistricting cases, North Carolina League of Conservation Voters v. Hall. Such a challenge was filed against a congressional candidate on Monday, Jan. 10, and the State Board was planning to appoint a panel to hear that challenge during a meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 12, as required by state law. In accordance with the court’s order, the State Board canceled its meeting, and consideration of that pending challenge is postponed until resolution of the redistricting cases.
