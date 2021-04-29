25th Annual Carl and Pearl Hagel Golf Tournament

The 25th Annual Carl and Pearl Hagel Golf Tournament will take place at Mountain Aire Golf Course on May 8.

The 25th Annual Carl and Pearl Hagel Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit The NEST Alliance that was originally scheduled for April 24th will be held on Saturday, May 8th at Mountain Aire Golf Club. The date was changed due to weather conditions.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.