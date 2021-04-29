The 25th Annual Carl and Pearl Hagel Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit The NEST Alliance that was originally scheduled for April 24th will be held on Saturday, May 8th at Mountain Aire Golf Club. The date was changed due to weather conditions.
25th Annual Carl and Pearl Hagel Memorial Golf Tournament coming on May 8
- Staff Report
