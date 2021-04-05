WEST JEFFERSON — The 25th annual Carl and Pearl Hagel Memorial Golf Tournament will welcome golfers from all around the area to Mountain Aire Golf Club on Saturday, April 24.
The NEST Alliance will once again be the beneficiary for The Carl and Pearl Hagel Annual Memorial Golf Tournament.
There will be no shotgun starts, and players are responsible for making their own tee times by contacting the Pro Shop at (336) 877-4716. The entry fee for the tournament is $80 which includes green fee, cart fee, lunch, 1 Mulligan and 1 Red Tee per player.
The NEST Alliance is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit faith-based organization that has actively reached out through ongoing programs to help meet needs of children and families in Ashe County for the past 11 years.
It is a 100 percent volunteer organization and is supported through fundraisers and donations. This year, Ashe County Ford will be sponsoring the hole-in-one prizes, including the chance to win a vehicle.
There will also be a chance to win a Mountain Aire Golf Club membership and more prizes.
Those that do not wish to play in the tournament can still support The NEST Alliance through donations. Donations can be sent to The NEST Alliance at PO Box 684 in West Jefferson, NC 28694. They may also be made online at www.thenestalliance.org.
Tournament sponsorships are available for $500 and team sponsorships are $350.
Hole sponsorships are also available for $75 and each sponsor will receive recognition for their contributions to The NEST Alliance.
For sponsorship or registration information, please call Autumn Cline at (828) 499-0601 or Michelle Dix at (919) 632-5242.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.