BOONE — This spring four acclaimed authors will visit Appalachian State University, in person and virtually, as part of App State’s Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series. Their award-winning works cover a spectrum of writing genres — including poetry, fiction and nonfiction.
The visiting authors, in order of appearance:
Fiction writer, poet and biographer Robert Morgan.
Poet Annie Woodford.
Fiction writer and journalist Megan Mayhew Bergman.
Poet Tyree Daye.
Each author will read from and discuss their work, with three of the authors — Woodford, Bergman and Daye — leading talks on the craft of writing. Through these talks, aspiring writers can learn how to refine techniques, develop sounder work habits and gain a greater appreciation of the writing process.
The spring series will serve as a homecoming for these “brilliant” authors, who are scattered across the Eastern U.S., said Mark Powell, author, associate professor of creative writing, co-director of the Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series and director of App State’s creative writing program. All have strong ties to North Carolina, Powell added; they are either living and working in the state or they grew up here.
Admission to all events is free and open to the public. Book sales and signings will follow the talks and the readings.
