WEST JEFFERSON — The 40th annual Shriner’s Golf Tournament took place on Sunday, Sept. 19, at Mountain Aire Golf Course.
Golfers from all across the area showed out for the tournament, taking a swing for their best at the course.
1st Flight resulted in winner Matt Phillips, second place to Eric Greer and third to Gary Blevins. The 2nd Flight went to winner Rusty Estes, second to Ryan Huffman and third to Brian Carson.
In the 3rd Flight — White Tees, the winner was Daniel Roten. Second place went to Kenneth Reily and third went to Chuck Miller. 4th Flight — White Tees saw Will Hennessey as the winner with ACHS student John Perkins coming in second and Conner Roland coming in third.
In the closest to pin number four, Jeannie Lamp took victory, pin number 14 was Addie Shaw, closest to pin 16 was Kyle Denny, the men’s long drive went to Ethan Goodman and the ladies long drive went to Olivia Barr.
The Championship Fight crowned winner John Bunn with second place going to Anthony Hamilton and third going to Chip Maston.
In the Ladies Division, A Flight, Vicki Mincey took the crown with Lyn Kincaid coming in second and Linda Dreyer coming in third. Natasha Parson won in the B Flight, Judy Lowrance came in second and Martha Storie was crowned third.
For more information on upcoming tournaments and tee times, visit www.mountainaire.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.