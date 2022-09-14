MOUTH OF WILSON, Va. — The 46th Annual Grayson Highlands Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The $10 park fee is waived on Sept. 24 for National Public Lands Day but there is a $5 per entrance fee for the festival on Saturday. On Sunday there will be a $10 parking fee for Grayson Highlands State Park and an additional $5 entrance fee for the festival Sunday. This event is sponsored by the Rugby Volunteer Rescue Squad, Fire Department and ladies auxiliary.
Live bluegrass and old-time music are featured on Saturday. Music starts at 10 a.m. and is played all day. This year’s lineup includes: 10 a.m. – Recorded music, 11 a.m. The Brushy Mountain Boys, 12 p.m. – Dry Fork, 1 p.m. – Left Over Biscuits, 2 p.m. – To be determined, 3 p.m. – Nobody’s Business Old Time Band, 4 p.m. – Middle Fork Blue Grass.
Gospel music is featured on Sunday. It also starts at 10 a.m. and is played all day. This year’s lineup: 10 a.m. – Recorded Music, 11 a.m. – 194 Bluegrass Gospel, 12 p.m. – Melinda Bryant & Heaven Bound from Boone, NC, 1 p.m. – Tom Blevins and the Middle Fork Gospel Band, 2 p.m. – The Farmer Family, 3 p.m. – Dry Fork, 4 p.m. – to be determined.
The fire department and rescue squad provide the concessions which include BBQ chicken, hot dogs, and BBQ sandwiches. There are children’s activities and a variety of arts and crafts exhibits. You can watch molasses being made on Saturday. They will sell for $15 per quart. Apple butter will be made both days and will sell for $12 per quart. Fresh apple cider is also available by donation.
Ponies from the Wilburn Ridge Pony Association will be auctioned at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 25. The wild ponies graze in the park and adjoining U. S. Forest Service’s Mount Rogers National Recreation Area.
Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the park’s picnic areas, visitor center and hiking and biking trails. Park campgrounds will be full; reservations must be made in advance by calling 1-800-933-PARK (7275) during regular business hours, or online at www.dcr.state.va.us. For information about other accommodations or other information about the area go to www.graysoncountyva.com and click on visitor info.
Pets are welcome but they must always be on a leash. And you must clean up after them. For more information, please call (276) 233-8237, email ghfallfestival@yahoo.com or visit www.ghfallfestival.50megs.com.
Proceeds from the festival go to the Rugby Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department, Inc. for emergency equipment and training. The festival goes on rain or shine. So come join for a day of fun, great music, delicious food and great handmade crafts.
