WEST JEFFERSON — Even in the midst of a global pandemic, Buddy Walk of the High Country is working hard, making plans for their 8th Annual event. However, this year, the Buddy Walk of the High Country is going virtual.
Buddy Walk of the High Country is excited to announce a virtual walk weekend on Oct. 24 and 25, with a kick-off video airing on social media on Saturday, Oct.24 at 10 a.m.
Buddy Walk of the High Country, established in 2012, is one of hundreds of walks held in the United States each year whose purpose is to raise awareness about Down syndrome, promote acceptance and celebration of every individuals’ abilities and to create a network of support systems for those affected by Down syndrome.
Down syndrome is a genetic chromosomal disorder that affects approximately one in every 700 babies born. These individuals possess different degrees of cognitive delays, from mild to moderate.
With the efforts of the National Down Syndrome Society and Buddy Walks all over the United States, individuals with Down syndrome are increasingly more integrated into society, school classrooms and social and recreational activities.
Last year, over $13,000 was raised through the Buddy Walk of the High Country.
The goal this year is to reach $15,000. Seven percent of the funds raised will go to the National Down Syndrome Society to help with national advocacy. The remaining amount raised will remain in the High Country (Ashe, Alleghany, Watauga and Wilkes counties) and support local needs of those with Down syndrome such as rehabilitative services or devices, recreational opportunities or educational needs.
Funds can also be awarded to exceptional children classrooms, support groups and community social events.
The Virtual Buddy Walk of the High Country registration is now open and teams are being formed from all over the High Country for local individuals who have Down syndrome.
People can register on specific teams or as solo walkers.
As of Sept. 17 there were seven teams registered and five wonderful sponsors.
Registration fees, with a t-shirt included are $15 for adult and $5 for children under 6.
Registration without a t-shirt is an option and is free. Since the event this year is virtual, teams can choose when and where they want to walk. Each team will receive a Buddy Box prior to the virtual walk weekend, which will include each team members’ t-shirt, masks, signs, snacks and water.
For anyone interested in registering, please visit https://www.ds-stride.org/highcountrybuddywalk.
Buddy Walk of the High Country would not be possible without the support of generous sponsors. Current sponsors of the 2020 event include Mountain Aire Golf Club, Mountain Town Dental, United Chemi-Con, Jones Hardwood Floors, Inc., and Blackburn, Childers & Steagall, CPAs.
For more information on how to register, join in sponsorship or for general questions, please call Ashe Services for Aging, Buddy Walk of the High Country’s lead agency, at (336) 246-2461.
