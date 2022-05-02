WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School hosted the 2022 Prom on Saturday, April 30. This is the first time in years that the Prom has been held in the gymnasium at ACHS.
Students gathered for one last night together as they danced under the glow of the disco ball. The following is a compilation of photos submitted by students at ACHS.
