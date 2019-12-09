WEST JEFFERSON — Sometimes, a trip to the North Pole is not needed to see Santa and Mrs. Claus. Saturday, Dec. 7 saw them stop by the Arts Center in West Jefferson to meet kids, read stories and bring holiday cheer as part of Saturday with Santa.
According to event chairperson Barbara Sears, the event has been going on for more than eight years, slowly growing and becoming a tradition in Ashe County.
"Hundreds of children have come through over the years," Sears said. "It's nice, the kids love it and it's just a good Christmas event."
In the main gallery area, there was everything from snacks to Santa to gift bags. Everything happening in the gallery was surrounded by the Arts Council's two current exhibits, "Tree Fest" and Christmas Miniatures."
Kids were able to get their picture with Santa, portrayed by Jeff Dryer, and receive a printed out copy within a few minutes. Elsewhere, children got to decorate gift bags filled with a book and holiday goodies.
Sears said the books would be tailored to the child's reading level, and was helped by donations from local businesses such as the Florence Thomas Art School and LieStore Bank. Helping kids out in decorating their bags were members of the Ashe County High School Booster Club.
Tucked away in the much quieter area of the building, Mrs. Claus' Kitchen was a place for stories. Kids sat around in a circle, listening to Judy Morris' Mrs. Claus tell Christmas stories.
