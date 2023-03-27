WEST JEFFERSON — Author Val Walker will be at Generations Ashe on Thursday, April 6 for a special Lunch with the Author presented by AARP.
Lunch will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be provided free of charge by the AARP. Walker will be speaking on the topic of “Building Community Through Volunteering” from 1-2:30 p.m.
Those in attendance will get a chance to hear Walker speak and find out about numerous ways to volunteer in Ashe County.
About the author
“I deeply believe we can break through the barriers that isolate us by building community, friendships, and a sense of belonging. With classes, groups, and writing, I share the wisdom I’ve learned from resourceful people who rebuilt support networks after isolating ordeals in their lives.” — Val Walker
Val is a contributing blogger for Psychology Today and the author of The Art of Comforting: What to Say and Do for People in Distress (Penguin Random House, 2010) which won the Nautilus Book Award. Her latest book, 400 Friends and No One to Call: Breaking Through Isolation and Building Community, was released with Central Recovery Press in 2020.
With a Master of Science degree in rehabilitation counseling from Virginia Commonwealth University, Val has organized and led support groups, outreach initiatives, and training programs for twenty-five years dedicated to people living with serious illness and disability. She now reaches out to seniors at local senior centers with her highly interactive wordplay games and brain twisters called “Words Galore”, sparking conversation and lively banter.
Since the Covid-19 pandemic, she has provided groups and classes on how to break out of social isolation and build friendship, fellowship, and a sense of belonging. Her popular talks, “Reaching Out: Ten Ways to Build Community” and “Building Community Through Volunteering” continue to reach audiences nationwide.
Val’s interviews, and contributions have appeared in publications such as Time, AARP, Caregiver Space, Parade, Hello Giggles, Health Aging Magazine, Marie Claire, Good Housekeeping, Coping with Cancer, Babyboomer.com, Boston Globe Magazine, Chicago Tribune, McClean’s, Sweety High and others.
