Clouzeau and Burgess

From left, Suzanne Clouzeau, owner/proprietor of Boone Chocolat and CNA Donna Burgess. Clouzeau is a Paris-trained chocolatier who made some of her gourmet chocolates at the kitchen located at Ashe Services for Aging. Some of these chocolates were distributed to In-Home Aides to thank them for all of their hard work.

 Photo Submitted

