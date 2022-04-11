ASHE COUNTY — Abby Carpenter, a senior at Ashe County High School, was filled with anticipation when she applied to Yale University in December. Last year, she attended Yale Young Global Scholars and knew that it was her dream school. After months of waiting, Carpenter received the long awaited letter from the university on March 31 and when she opened it, her dream came true.
“While I have always worked hard at school and extracurriculars, I knew about the extremely low odds of getting into such a selective school,” said Carpenter. “I opened my admissions decision with my boyfriend, Connor Waterman. I remember telling him, ‘I’m going to get this over with. I’m not getting into Yale.’ When I opened my letter and saw the word ‘congratulations,’ it felt so unreal. I started crying and ran to hug him.”
After taking online classes through the Yale Young Global Scholars program, she said she fell even more in love with the school and faculty. She stated that many expect such a prestigious school to be highly intense, everyone she interacted with were very welcoming and kind.
Carpenter also received full room, board and tuition at Yale.
She plans on majoring in political science and Spanish before going to law school where she hopes to become an immigration lawyer.
Carpenter has also made her mark at ACHS in many aspects. She has been a member of the ACHS Husky Vanguard Marching Band color guard for four years and has held the position of captain for three.
“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me from the bottom of my heart,” Carpenter said. “My mom and dad, Heather and Jami Carpenter, my nana and papaw, Shirley and Jim Powers, my brother, Jacob and the rest of my family. I’d like to thank my best friends Cade and Makenna, Susan Saule and my boyfriend, Connor along with his supportive family and my Old Orchard Creek General Store Family. I would also love to thank all of the amazing teachers I’ve had over the years. Ashe County is blessed with amazing teachers who have always pushed me to be the best I could be. I wouldn’t be here without the incredible staff at Ashe County Schools.”
