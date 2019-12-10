West Jefferson, NC (28694)

Today

Rain likely. Morning high of 54F with temps falling to near 40. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early followed by a mixture of wintry precipitation late. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.