I have always regarded acorns as pesky offerings from my oak tree. They crunch as I walk on them while my squirrels rush around, digging holes to bury them for future feedings. Besides nurturing the squirrel population and producing more oak trees, they appear to me to be of little value.
It turns out that the acorn has more going for it than I’d given it credit for. In the first place, oaks do not produce the same amounts of acorns each year — and no one knows why. Some autumns will see a glut of acorns, perhaps as much as 250 pounds per oak, a process known as “masting,” while in other years the same oak might produce only half a pound.
In the second place, acorns are very nutritious nuts — so nutritious that a number of animals eat them. They also are quite heavy, falling close to the tree. Therefore, the tree depends on animals — especially squirrels and blue jays — to spread their seeds to a desirable place for germination. Because the animals often will forget where they stashed the acorns, the seeds are then free to generate.
Animals will eat many of the acorns while they’re still on the tree. Those falling to the ground remaining uneaten have a high germination rate, somewhere between 75-95 percent. Depending upon the oak species, acorns fall at different times of the year. Germination times also differ with the species: white oak acorn seeds germinate quickly while red oak acorn seeds need to overwinter before germination is complete.
Some oaks need 18 months to produce a crop of acorns whereas others require a shorter time. Oaks rely on wind pollination — versus animal pollinators—for their acorn production and it appears that warm, dry spring conditions correlate to a larger acorn output.
A dearth of acorns will affect animal numbers, sometimes drastically, especially with the rodent population. Before you stand up and cheer, consider this: hungry mice will begin to prey on the nests of ground nesting birds. With fewer mice, the ticks will look to other individuals — including us — for their next bloody feast. In 2012, there was a spike in Lyme disease in the northeast, all because the oaks failed to produce their quota of acorns in 2011.
Filled with tannin, acorns are quite bitter, requiring animal digestive systems capable of breaking down the tannin. Because our digestive systems are unable to do this, Native Americans subjected the acorns to a long soak, thereby ridding the nuts of their indigestible tannins. Since white oak acorns contain less tannin than red oak acorns, animals will eat them before tackling the red oak acorns.
Fortunately for those animals dependent on acorns for sustenance, different oak species have different mast years. It is unusual for all oaks to have a small acorn harvest at the same time. However, in 2011 most of the oaks — including the scarlet oaks, black oaks and red oaks — had a scant acorn output. Generally, there are good producers, moderate producers and scant producers in any given year.
Oaks live for a long time. White oaks may reach an old age at 300 while red oaks rarely pass the 200-year threshold. Acorn production, while affecting animal populations, has no bearing on the health of the oak tree.
The next time you feel your feet crunch over a bed of acorns, causing you to curse, just remember than acorns really do matter to us.
Absent from their gardens, Kit and Lise enjoy roaming our region exploring the intersection of horticulture and suburban living. More on Instagram @AbsenteeGardener or email info@absentee-gardener.com.
