In the early spring when a young man’s fancy turns to love, my thoughts turn to mulch. Mulch is an important component in my garden and the perfect time to mulch is when spring is right around the corner.
We all want to build up the quality of our soil. Bryce Lane, former horticultural instructor extraordinaire at N.C. State University, once stated that the best way to do so was to apply a layer of organic mulch on the soil as in time it would break down.
Why do Americans rely so heavily on mulch? The reasons are pretty straightforward: 1.) mulch helps to retain moisture, an important factor when summer rains are few and far between; 2.) mulch suppresses weed growth; 3.) mulch acts as an insulator, keeping roots cool in the summer and warm in the winter; and 4.) because it disintegrates slowly, mulch can act as a soil conditioner.
The difference between mulch and compost is heat. Compost has undergone a heat-fermentation process that produces humus as the end result. Mulch is a solid material we spread on the surface of the soil. Because mulch must allow for water penetration, it should not be spread on too thickly.
There are two basic categories of mulch: 1.) inorganic; and 2.) organic, originating from plant sources. Pine bark and pine needles, both commonly used in our state, are organic. Living mulches are ground covering plants. Green manures, often called “green-growing mulches” are cover crops such as alfalfa that are helpful in supplying the soil with nitrogen.
Inorganic mulches consist of substances such as stone and gravel that will eventually break down although not in your lifetime. Often this sounds ideal to a new gardener as who wants to spread mulch on a yearly basis? Remember, one of the main tenets of gardening is that we have to continually feed — not fertilize — the soil. Inorganic mulches add nothing to the soil.
When the Clean Air Act of 1972 banned the lumber industry from burning its byproducts, including wood chips, the industry had to think of a solution to dispose of its debris. The answer was to advocate using these wood chips and wood bark as garden mulch.
Wood chips come in several forms: mini nuggets, larger nuggets and shredded chips. Each have their advantages and disadvantages — the choice is up to you.
Nature’s favorite mulch, of course, consists of fallen leaves. Nancy Goodwin of Montrose Garden in Hillsborough has the town drop off the leaves it collects so she can use them as mulch. To prevent the leaves from becoming a soggy mess, they should be broken down first, either by running a lawnmower over them or putting them through a leaf chopper.
Pine needles are widely available in parts of our state, but I caution you not to use them. In the first place because they can be a fire hazard, many communities have banned their use. In the second place, they are slow to decompose while discouraging earthworm activity.
Good organic mulch should smell like cut wood whereas sour mulch smells vinegary with a touch of ammonia or rotten eggs. Sour mulch kills plants — and there is very little you can do to rectify its toxicity once it’s spread on the soil.
Mulch that is stored in big containers must be turned with great frequency. If it isn’t regularly turned, the center becomes deprived of oxygen. In these anaerobic conditions, microbes produce ammonia and hydrogen sulfide gas, causing the mulch to become very acidic with a pH ranging from 1.8-3.6 (7 is neutral). Proper mulch has a pH in the range of 6.01-7.2.
Sour mulch is found more often in hardwood mulch than in pinewood mulch. While bulk mulch is more prone to become sour, it can be found in bagged mulch chips if the bags lack air hole and are excessively moist. It’s important at the time of purchase, to smell the mulch. It’s what a wise gardener does.
To be continued next week.
Absent from their gardens, Kit and Lise enjoy roaming our region exploring the intersection of horticulture and suburban living. More on Instagram @AbsenteeGardener or email info@absentee-gardener.com.
