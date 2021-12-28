WEST JEFFERSON — On Dec. 14, Ashe County High School held its yearly curriculum fair throughout the halls, inviting all rising freshmen to come out to see what the school has to offer.
Within the halls, tables were set up for each elective class offered at ACHS, including graphic design, art, photography, physical education, yearbook, foreign language, social studies, math, foods, band, nursing and more.
Teachers were placed at each of the tables to inform the current eighth graders of the potential of their programs, sparking interest in many.
The ACHS Husky Vanguard Marching Band took to the commons area to perform show tunes and pep band tunes to encourage students to join.
The curriculum fair has been held for years, in both the fall and spring, this year being one of the first after the pandemic.
All information on elective and CTE classes can be found at www.asheschools.org/achs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.